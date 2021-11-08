  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five years of demonetisation: Cash transactions decline but not gone; digital payments on rise

    Five years back on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on national television and said all Rs 500, Rs 1,000 high value notes will turn invalid by midnight which aimed at flushing out money hidden from the income tax department, known as black money.
     

    Five years of demonetisation: Cash transactions decline but not gone; digital payments on rise-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Five years after the demonetisation on November 8, the ratio of currency in circulation as a proportion of GDP touched a new high of 14.5% for fiscal 2020-21. Though cash use has declined over the years, it still plays a major role in various transactions. Digital payments have been on the rise, however, banknotes in circulation went up in the last financial year as many people opted for the precautionary holding of cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting normal lives and economic activities in varying degrees.

    A survey by LocalCircles, a community platform, has found for every two out of three participants, cash transactions accounted for less than 25 per cent of their total transactions, and that over the last year, 20 per cent reduced their cash transactions in favour of digital payments.

    The survey is based on responses from 36,000 people across 388 districts registered with the LocalCircles platform, of whom, 44 per cent were from Tier 1 districts, 33 per cent from Tier 2 districts, and 23 per cent from Tier 3 and 4 and rural districts.

    Also read: Petrol, diesel price today, November 8: Fuel rates remain unchanged

    Five years back on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on national television and said all Rs 500, Rs 1,000 high value notes will turn invalid by midnight which aimed at flushing out money hidden from the income tax department, known as black money. This led to nearly 86 per cent of the currency in circulation becoming invalid by midnight, without providing for adequate replenishment.

    All economic agents were given a limited time window to deposit their existing notes with banks and replace those with new notes. This created a huge pressure on the banking system. The move, known as demonetisation, caused a lot of confusion and large swathes of people were forced to form serpentine queues before banks to exchange notes.

    The three main economic objectives of demonetisation were fighting black money, fake notes and creating a cashless economy by pushing digital transactions.

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday tweeted that only Mamata Banerjee got it spot on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden demonetisation move or ban on high-value currency notes in 2016. 

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award-dnm

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award

    Video Icon
    Paytm opens to biggest-ever IPO at Rs 18,300-crore; check GMP, price band-dnm

    Paytm opens to biggest-ever IPO at Rs 18,300-crore; check GMP, price band

    Video Icon
    Flipkart announces new scheme will allow users test premium phones return it for full refund gcw

    Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it', will allow users test premium phones, return it for full refund

    Video Icon
    Yes 579 per cent of Twitter users support Elon Musk idea to sell his Tesla stock gcw

    'Yes': 57.9 per cent of Twitter users support Elon Musk's idea to sell 10% of his Tesla stock

    Video Icon
    Tata to take control start running Air India by January 23 2022 Report gcw

    Tata to take control, start running Air India by January 23, 2022: Report

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    Video Icon
    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award-dnm

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award

    Video Icon
    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon