Paytm, now official digital payments partner for Prime Ministers’ museum

    On the day of the inauguration, PM Modi was the first person to buy a ticket through Paytm electronic data capture machine, the fintech company said in a statement.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    One97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, has become an official digital payments partner for the Prime Ministers’ museum, the fintech company said on Thursday. The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since independence.

    On the day of the inauguration, PM Modi was the first person to buy a ticket through Paytm electronic data capture machine, the fintech company said in a statement.

    As the official partner for the museum, Paytm is offering its payment gateway, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines and QR code payment options to make way for superfast, convenient and secure transactions.

    “We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm’s payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

    With Paytm payment gateway, EDC and QR code, users will have the flexibility to pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, BHIM UPI, netbanking, debit and credit cards etc, the company said.

    The museum, which will open next week, tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

    Earlier, the PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi’s vision to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building and is a tribute to every Prime Minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

    The price of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners. Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50 per cent discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.

    The nearest Metro station to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line. The college and school students will get a 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
