S&P Global Ratings forecasts resilient credit quality for specialty food ingredient firms through 2027, driven by long-term growth and rising health-focused demand, despite macroeconomic uncertainties and persistent industry cost pressures.

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Specialty food ingredients companies are expected to maintain stable credit quality through 2027 despite rising costs and geopolitical uncertainties, while industry consolidation is likely to continue, according to S&P Global Ratings. The report said the sector is supported by long-term growth drivers such as population growth, rising incomes in emerging markets, sustainability initiatives and increasing demand for value-added specialty ingredients.

"S&P Global Ratings expects specialty food ingredients companies’ credit quality to remain resilient in 2026-2027," it said. It noted that consumers are increasingly seeking healthier, high-protein, low-sugar and plant-based foods, particularly in North America and Western Europe, creating opportunities for specialty ingredient manufacturers. "The rising adoption of weight-control or GLP-1 medications, alongside evolving consumer preferences for low-sugar and high-protein food, further accelerates reformulation and demand for ingredients with enhanced nutritional benefits," it said.

S&P Global expects organic sales to grow by "3–6 per cent" annually, on the back of "rising consumer preference for natural, health and wellness-oriented products, supporting long-term demand and credit stability." It further noted, the sector's operating performance remains largely resilient despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainties, subdued consumption growth and persistent cost pressures, including elevated raw material, energy, labour and logistics expenses. However, volume growth remains muted across several consumer markets, particularly in the food and beverages sector, making innovation, product reformulation and pricing important drivers of sales growth.

"Persistent pressures on consumer spending, cost inflation, and volatile raw materials prices--exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical tensions--could constrain cash flow for less-diversified companies," it said. As per the report, major companies benefit from established supplier and customer relationships, while many of these companies generate significant free operating cash flow (FOCF) and maintain prudent financial policies. Moreover, specialty ingredients account for a relatively small share of manufacturing costs but significantly influence product quality, allowing manufacturers to negotiate cost pass-through mechanisms and limit exposure to input price volatility.

At the same time, "The sector heavily depends on ongoing innovation, technical expertise, and the ability to develop highly customized formulations that meet evolving consumer preferences," it noted. Meanwhile, companies continue to focus on productivity improvements and cost discipline to offset persistent inflationary pressures and protect profitability, the report added. "We expect consolidation to continue through 2027 as companies pursue higher-growth, higher-margin niches and greater geographic and portfolio diversification," it said. (ANI)