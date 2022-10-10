India receives 4th set of Swiss bank account details under automatic info exchange framework

The count of financial accounts increased by nearly one lakh. While the exchange was reciprocal with 74 countries, Switzerland received information but did not provide any in the case of 27 countries, including Russia, either because those countries do not yet meet the international requirements on confidentiality and data security or because they chose not to receive data.

India has received the fourth set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals and organisations as part of an annual automatic information exchange under which Switzerland has shared particulars of nearly 34 lakh financial accounts with 101 countries.

Officials said the new details shared with India pertain to "hundreds of financial accounts", including many cases of multiple accounts associated with some individuals, corporates and trusts.

They did not divulge specifics, citing the confidentiality clause of the information exchange and the adverse impact it may have on further investigations, but asserted that the data would be used extensively in probes of suspected tax evasion and other wrong doings including of money laundering and terror funding.

In a statement, the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) on Monday said that the exchange of information this year saw five new additions to the list -- Albania, Brunei Darussalam, Nigeria, Peru and Turkey.

The count of financial accounts increased by nearly one lakh. While the exchange was reciprocal with 74 countries, Switzerland received information but did not provide any in the case of 27 countries, including Russia, either because those countries do not yet meet the international requirements on confidentiality and data security or because they chose not to receive data.

While the FTA did not disclose names and further details of all 101 countries, officials said India figured prominently among those having received the information for the fourth year in a row and the details shared with Indian authorities pertained to a large number of individuals and organisations having accounts in Swiss financial institutions.

The exchange took place last month and the next set of information would be shared by Switzerland in September 2023, the officials added. India had received the first set of details from Switzerland under AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information) in September 2019.

It was among the 75 countries to get such information that year. Last year, India was among 86 such partner countries.

According to experts, the AEOI data received by India has been quite useful for establishing a strong prosecution case against those who have any unaccounted wealth, as it provides entire details of deposits and transfers as well as of all earnings, including through investments in securities and other assets.

On the condition of anonymity, the officials said the details relate mostly to businessmen, including non-resident Indians now settled in several South-East Asian countries as well as in the US, the UK and even some African and South American countries.

Switzerland had agreed to the AEOI with India after a long process, including a review of the necessary legal framework in India on data protection and confidentiality.

The exchanged details include identification, account and financial information, including name, address, country of residence and tax identification number as well information concerning the reporting financial institution, account balance and capital income.

(With inputs from PTI)