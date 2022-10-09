Infosys told HR not to hire Indian-origin candidates, women with kids... Ex-VP tells US court

Prejean claimed in her complaint that the business let her go because she objected to the hiring procedure that treated some applicants unfairly. The Indian IT company is being accused of discrimination in hiring procedures in the US for the second time.

Jill Prejean, a former vice president of talent acquisition at Infosys, testified in a US court that the Bengaluru-based IT firm urged her to avoid employing persons of Indian origin, women with small children at home, and those over the age of 50. For the second time, an Indian IT firm has been accused of discrimination in recruiting practises in the United States.

The complaint brought by Prejean alleging retaliatory firing and a hostile work environment was refused on Friday by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, despite Infosys' plea to dismiss it. The defendants in Prejean's lawsuit are Infosys, Mark Livingston, a former senior vice president and director of consulting, and Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz, former business partners.

In her case, the former Infosys V-P alleged that she was sacked unfairly because she opposed to Kurtz and Albright's unlawful demands for senior executive recruiting at the business. She further stated that once she protested to their requests, they "became aggressive" against her. In order to locate "hard-to-find executives" to work as partners or vice presidents in the company's consulting division, the plaintiff was hired. She was hired for the position in 2018 at the age of 59.

"She was astonished to see a prevalent culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver position," according to her lawsuit.

According to media reports, Prejean "tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment," but was met with "resistance from Infosys partners - Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright - who became hostile in the face of her objections and tried to circumvent her authority to evade compliance with the law."

According to the complaint, Prejean's job was lost as a result of the prejudices, which violated New York City human rights legislation. However, according to Infosys and the accused executives, the lawsuit should be dismissed because the complainant failed to highlight particular comments as evidence.

