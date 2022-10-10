BNB (Binance) Smart Chain hacked! $100 million stolen! Could this Impact Big Eyes Coin?

The very fact that the BNB Chain could be frozen with this degree of immediacy indicates a far greater concern than the hack and robbery itself. This has underscored the level of centralisation that exists throughout the BNB Chain.

The BNB Chain is back in operation following a major hack into the security of the network. $100 million of BNB has been confirmed to have been stolen in the attacks. Champeng Zhao, CEO and founder of Binance tweeted: ‘We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC. The issue is contained now.’

What takeaways are there from this incident? Read on to find out.

BNB Smart Chain validators acted swiftly to freeze the blockchain

While this action, at face value, seems to indicate the right course of action - freeze all transfers of assets on the blockchain to ensure no more funds could be stolen. There is much more to this issue than meets the eye.

The very fact that the BNB Chain could be frozen with this degree of immediacy indicates a far greater concern than the hack and robbery itself. This has underscored the level of centralisation that exists throughout the BNB Chain.

Only 21 validators are needed to verify transactions on the blockchain. Compared to other blockchains like Solana, Avalanche and Ethereum, which have roughly 3,500, 2,000 and an unlimited number respectively…The BNB Chain begins to look rather precarious.

What does this say about centralisation?

This news may come as a surprise to many. Cryptocurrency and blockchain is, after all, a technology that emerged from a lust for a decentralised financial infrastructure. Only 21 validators on a global network that powers the world’s largest centralised cryptocurrency exchange make the BNB Chain very attractive for potential attackers.

This recent attack on the BNB Chain could leave investors and even developers wary about the BNB Smart Chain. Although it brings a higher throughput of transactions and greater scalability, it is issues like this due to a lack of decentralisation which will inhibit its growth into a real Ethereum rival.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content