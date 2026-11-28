A TKF report reveals India's 30% crypto tax and 1% TDS are driving 95% of trade volumes offshore, causing massive revenue losses and harming domestic exchanges, prompting calls for urgent policy reforms to bring activity back to India.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A reformed tax framework for Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) generates Rs 1,80,814 crore in capital gains tax over five years, compared with Rs 56,800 crore under the existing regime, according to a report by the TIOL Knowledge Foundation (TKF). The second edition of the "Impact of Taxation on Virtual Digital Assets in India" report noted that nearly 95 per cent of India's VDA trading volume, worth Rs 9 lakh crore, moved offshore in FY 2025-26. Domestic, tax-compliant exchanges retained just 5.4 per cent of trading volumes, amounting to Rs 51,446 crore. This migration cost the exchequer an estimated Rs 57,147 crore in uncollected Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and capital gains tax since July 2022. That loss includes Rs 8,172 crore in TDS alone during the nine months since October 2025. The report attributed this capital flight to India's 1 per cent transaction-level TDS and 30 per cent capital gains tax without loss set-off provisions. A comparison of 15 major global crypto markets reveals no similar tax combination, placing domestic platforms at a disadvantage against offshore competitoRs "India's VDA tax framework is pushing trading activity offshore, away from compliant domestic exchanges and beyond the reach of Indian tax authorities," said John Joseph, Former Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). "The combination of 1% TDS and a flat 30% tax without loss set-off has driven domestic volumes to offshore platforms that do not comply with Indian tax laws. As a result, domestic exchanges account for barely 5.4% of the total Indian volumes," Joseph added. Enforcement actions, such as the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) blocking 25 offshore exchanges in October 2025, fail to bring traders back to domestic platforms. Users instead moved toward other offshore websites and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. "The priority must be to bring these volumes back into the Indian tax net by bringing offshore platforms under the same tax regime as domestic exchanges, i.e., levelling the playing field," Joseph said. "A reduction in TDS to 0.01% and allowing set-off of losses would further incentivise volumes to return to domestic tax-compliant exchanges. The objective should be to bring trading back onshore, expand the tax base and improve revenue collection, rather than push more activity offshore," he noted. As per the report, if the current framework stays unchanged, offshore trading volumes could reach Rs 15.27 lakh crore by FY 2030-31. To prevent this, the report recommends pairing enforcement with practical tax reforms. These measures include clarifying offshore tax obligations for P2P trades, mandating a local presence for platforms serving Indian users, lowering TDS to 0.01 per cent, and permitting loss set-off and carry-forward alongside a review of the 30 per cent capital gains tax. The report stressed that a predictable policy framework supports ecosystem growth, strengthens domestic industry, and ensures investor confidence in the digital economy. (ANI)