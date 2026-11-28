A 2026 Google Trends report shows Indian travellers are prioritizing wellness, fitness, and solo trips. With a surge in 'silent retreats' and AI-driven travel planning, tourists are seeking mindful, community-focused, and unique local experiences.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Searches for "wellness travel india" climbed 1,600 per cent and "fitness trip" rose 950 per cent over the past year, according to a Google Trends report.

The data showed that travellers in India moved past standard sightseeing checklists in 2026 to design journeys around personal passions, mindful retreats, and hyper-local getaways. The report noted that people across the country actively sought ways to disconnect and explore at a slower pace.

"To truly disconnect, travellers are turning to quiet escapes - pushing searches for 'silent retreat' up by 150% and turning 'what is slow travel' into a breakout query," the Google Trends report stated.

Alongside health-focused trips, independent exploration gained major traction among Indian tourists. Queries for "solo travel guide", "best places to travel solo", and "solo travel cost india" all emerged as breakout searches during the year. However, travelling alone did not equate to isolation, as searches for "travel community" surged 400 per cent among those looking to connect with like-minded circles. "Setting off alone is no longer a niche pursuit," the report noted, highlighting how independent travellers still valued social connection on the road.

Interest in live events, outdoor activities, and lesser-known destinations also shaped travel plans in 2026. Queries such as "hiking trails near me" and "music festival travel" became breakout terms as people built entire holidays around nature and entertainment. Additionally, a push to find off-the-beaten-path locations drove searches for "hidden gems india" up by 400 per cent.

Short-duration breaks remained a priority for domestic tourists looking for quick escapes. While "weekend getaways near me" and "long weekend travel" held high interest, searches for "1 day trip near me" jumped 130 per cent over the past year, with Maharashtra leading national interest.

Accommodation preferences also shifted toward specific lifestyle needs. Queries for "best pet friendly hotels", "affordable homestay", and "family friendly destinations" gained significant search traction as travellers looked for stays tailored to their personal requirements.

Technology played a central role in how people organised these trips, with searches for "AI for Travel" jumping 600 per cent over the past year. The report highlighted that travellers relied on digital tools to turn social media inspiration into concrete itineraries and navigate new locations. (ANI)