Centre proposes Rs 30,000 minimum salary for graduates: Will it apply to private sector?

Read Full Gallery

Graduates in India must be paid a minimum salary of Rs 30,000! Will the Center issue the same rule for both government and private sectors?

Now, the central government is going to increase the minimum wage across the country. Will all institutions, whether government or private, now have a minimum salary of Rs 20,000? A new bill may be coming.

The price increase is straining the common man's stomach. Now, the Center may take such a decision to alleviate the country's financial crisis.

Millions of employees in India work for very low wages. There are also many employees whose remuneration is low compared to their labor. Now the government is on its way to bridge this gap.

According to sources, if this new bill comes, the minimum wage will be Rs 20,000. That is, no salary below Rs 20,000 can be given in government or private organizations.

According to sources, the bill will also include provisions for annual salary increases. The Modi government will also ensure that the salaries of those who receive high remuneration are not reduced.

Education can be judged in three slabs. Salaries will be given based on those three slabs. For example, a minimum of Rs 20,000 must be given to those who have passed higher secondary, and a graduate cannot be paid less than Rs 30,000.

If you have a postgraduate degree, the minimum salary will be Rs 35,000. It is learned from sources that the Modi government is going to bring such a bill.

However, the Modi government has not yet commented on whether this news is true or false. However, it is learned that this new bill may be passed this year if it is true.

Latest Videos