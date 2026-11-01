Hyundai Motor India achieved a record 82,299 units in October 2026, a 17.7% YoY growth. Success was fueled by strong festive demand, domestic sales, and exports, supported by the new BAYON model and the popular Venue.

Hyundai Achieves Record Sales Performance

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of 82,299 units in October, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.7 per cent, driven by strong festive demand and increased sales in both domestic and export markets.

The company's total sales comprised 62,799 units in the domestic market, its highest-ever monthly domestic sales, marking a growth of 16.7 per cent compared with the corresponding month last year. Exports stood at 19,500 units, registering a year-on-year increase of 21.1 per cent.

Growth Drivers and Future Outlook

The company's performance marks a new monthly sales record for the automaker since its inception, with both domestic demand and overseas shipments contributing to the growth. Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor India, said October had been an exceptional month for the company, supported by strong festive demand and healthy momentum across domestic and export markets.

"October 2026 has been an exceptional month for Hyundai Motor India, with total sales of 82,299 units, our highest-ever monthly sales since inception with a robust 17.7% YoY growth," Garg said. He added that the newly launched Hyundai BAYON, positioned as the company's Intelligent Utility Vehicle, is expected to provide further impetus to growth in India and across more than 50 export markets.

Key Product Contributions

The company said the new model would reinforce India's position as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for Hyundai. Separately, the Hyundai VENUE recorded its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 13,017 units during October 2026, contributing to the company's overall performance.

The latest figures highlight the automaker's strong sales momentum during the festive period, with exports also registering growth of over 21 per cent year-on-year. Hyundai Motor India said the BAYON's planned contribution across domestic and international markets would support its growth outlook in the coming months. (ANI)

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