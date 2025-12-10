PM Modi announced Rs 2,000 crore has been returned to citizens under the 'Your Money, Your Right' initiative. The movement, launched in October 2025, aims to help people reclaim forgotten financial assets from various institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned so far to the rightful owners under the 'Your Money, Your Right' initiative, launched by the government in October 2025 to help citizens reclaim their forgotten financial assets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the movement has been launched with the aim of ensuring that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully theirs.

"Here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Take part in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement!" PM Modi said.

The Scale of Unclaimed Public Money

The Prime Minister highlighted that a significant amount of public money remains unclaimed across various financial institutions in the country. Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money, while insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. In addition, mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore also remain unclaimed.

"These facts have startled a lot of people. After all, these assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families," the Prime Minister said.

Government Portals to Simplify Reclaiming Process

To make the reclaiming process simple and transparent, the government and regulatory bodies have created dedicated portals to help citizens track and claim their funds. These include, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) - UDGAM Portal for unclaimed bank deposits and balances, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) - Bima Bharosa Portal for unclaimed insurance policy proceeds, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) - MITRA Portal for unclaimed amounts in mutual funds and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs - IEPFA Portal for unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

Grassroots Efforts and Initial Success

PM Modi shared that facilitation camps have been organised in 477 districts across both rural and urban regions of the country, with a focus on remote areas to ensure maximum coverage and accessibility. Through coordinated efforts of the Government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to citizens.

PM's Appeal to Citizens

The Prime Minister appealed to people to assist in scaling up the movement. He urged citizens to check whether they or their family members have unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends or investments. He encouraged the use of the dedicated portals and facilitation camps to claim what is rightfully theirs.

"Act now to claim what is yours and convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you. Together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India!" he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)