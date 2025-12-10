Ambuja Cements secured an Indo-Swedish grant for a Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) pilot with IIT Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden. The project aims to create a circular carbon economy by converting captured CO2 into green fuels and materials.

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Portfolio has been selected for the first Indo-Swedish Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) pilot in the global cement sector. The company has received an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot Technology Feasibility study for Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said "The company becomes the first cement company to receive an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot Technology Feasibility study for Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden".

Focus on a Circular Carbon Economy

The study focuses on creating scalable, sustainable, and industry-ready CO₂ capture and utilisation solutions, emphasising the transition from conventional carbon storage to a circular carbon economy that reduces emissions and enables new green fuels and materials.

Under the project, Ambuja Cements plans to utilise captured CO₂ for conversion into materials such as calcium carbonate or green methanol using green hydrogen pathways. This approach highlights a shift from merely capturing and storing carbon to repurposing it for industrial use, supporting a circular approach that benefits the environment and the economy.

Assessing Viability in a Hard-to-Abate Sector

The study will critically assess the technical and economic viability of carbon capture from cement operations--one of the most challenging and hard-to-abate industrial sectors globally. Carbon dioxide captured at the site will be channelled into converting materials or producing green methanol, enabling low-emission alternatives across industries.

CEO on Net-Zero Ambition and Innovation

Vinod Bahety, CEO - Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "Securing this grant reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation and global collaborations. CCU is a strategic lever to redefine sustainable construction, and our privileged partnership with IIT Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden will accelerate climate-resilient, value-creating solutions. We are advancing our net-zero roadmap through renewable energy integration, expansion of alternative fuels and raw materials, and other initiatives. CCU will be the final step towards our net-zero ambition".

He further added "With TNFD aligned disclosures from FY'26, biodiversity initiatives, world's first commercial deployment of Coolbrook's RDHTM technology, Agentic AI-driven operations, and by leveraging the Adani Group's integrated ecosystem, we aim to create superior stakeholder value and support India's transition to a low-carbon economy."

Strategic Collaborations and Technical Support

The collaboration with IIT Bombay's National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage is aimed at leveraging advanced CO₂ capture and mineralisation technologies to create scalable and cost-effective solutions for hard-to-abate sectors such as cement. Eco Tech, Sweden will support the initiative by optimising energy demand, recovering waste heat, and integrating renewable electricity and heat into the CCU model, making the process more sustainable and economical.

Accelerating the Net-Zero Roadmap

This grant adds momentum to the company's net-zero roadmap which has been validated by the SBTi. Ambuja is also accelerating low-carbon manufacturing through the commercial deployment of Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater technology. The company is expanding renewable power through 1 GW of captive solar-wind capacity and 376 MW of waste heat recovery systems. It is also strengthening nature-positive outcomes as India's first adopter of TNFD in the cement sector. Ambuja Cements is progressing towards 30 per cent TSR and embedding Agentic AI across operations to improve efficiency, resilience, and long-term sustainable emission reduction.

By integrating CCU with its existing sustainability-driven initiatives, the company aims to lead the transition towards a circular carbon economy in India and globally.

The company highlighted that the project marks a transformative step in the cement industry's decarbonisation mission by adopting a solution-driven approach to reduce emissions while generating new avenues for green materials and fuels. Ambuja Cements Limited is the 9th largest building materials solutions company globally and a key part of the diversified Adani Portfolio - the country's fastest-growing portfolio of sustainable businesses. (ANI)