RTX Corp.’s (RTX) Raytheon on Thursday announced that it entered into a strategic collaboration with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, to boost its satellite data processing and mission control operations.

As a result of this partnership, Raytheon says its customers will have the mission-critical space abilities they need to meet their national security objectives.

“This collaboration with AWS empowers our teams to accelerate responsible AI innovation, increase agility while maintaining the highest levels of security, optimize resources, and strengthen systems to drive effective results for our customers,” said Erich Hernandez-Baquero, vice president of Space Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance at Raytheon.

RTX shares were up nearly 2% in Thursday’s opening trade, while Amazon shares were down around 2%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around RTX trended in the ‘bearish’ territory, while users felt ‘bullish’ about Amazon at the time of writing.

