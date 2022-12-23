Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Home Centre launches “The Homecoming” addressing a topic unspoken of by brands in the Middle East

    A moving story, titled, “Falling in Love” kicks off a meaningful and first-of-its-kind initiative.

    Home Centre launches "The Homecoming" addressing a topic unspoken of by brands in the Middle East-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    Home Centre, a leading furniture & furnishings retail brand in the Middle East, believes that every home has its own unique story to tell. To bring this purpose to life, the brand has launched pioneering and thought-provoking initiatives, such as its well-known and multi-award-winning “A Dad’s Job”, recognizing and celebrating Arab single moms.

    This year, working with Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett Middle East, Home Centre has chosen to again address and provide support to families and homes for an untapped and unspoken topic in the Middle East, via a new initiative titled, “The Homecoming”.

    A short story, titled “Falling in love”, being promoted on the brand’s social media platforms, has launched the initiative. it shows a very realistic and emotionally compelling journey of falling in love and finding a home.

    Spoiler Alert! Do watch the film here before reading further, so as to experience it as intended

    Activating its purpose of giving every home its own unique story to tell, Home Centre becomes the first brand to ever talk about adoption or fostering in the Middle East, shedding light on the need for loving homes and caring families for the many orphans in the region. 

    A digital platform launched in November 2022 on World Adoption Day shares knowledge and content around the topic of adoption or fostering from a well-known psychologist and a well-reputed legal advisory. The platform also provides links to organisations one can contact to learn more about adoption or fostering across the region. Famous influencers who have adopted as well as TV shows will be joining in to support the initiative. Additionally, a unique art exhibition will also be telling stories of children who are without a family or a home.

    To know more about the initiative, please visit https://thehomecoming.me.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Famous YouTuber Mr Beast asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds gcw

    Famous YouTuber 'Mr Beast' asks if he can be the new Twitter CEO; Elon Musk responds

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country gcw

    Sharing Netflix account details is a criminal offence in THIS country

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart - adt

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart

    Twitter is like a plane headed towards ground Elon Musk reveals firm has just USD 1 billion in cash gcw

    'Twitter is like a plane, headed towards ground...' Musk reveals firm has just $1 billion in cash

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Generating power using a dance floor: Govt organising 'Dance to Decarbonise' event on Friday

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Auction: Akash Ambani reveals why Mumbai Indians bid big for Cameron Green snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Akash Ambani reveals why Mumbai Indians bid big for Cameron Green

    Delhi Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 - adt

    Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

    Paris shooting several injured in central Paris gunman arrested gcw

    Paris shooting: 2 dead, several injured in central Paris; gunman arrested

    IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara explains what 'great asset' Harry Brook will bring to SunRisers Hyderabad's table snt

    IPL 2023 Auction: Brian Lara explains what 'great asset' Harry Brook will bring to SunRisers Hyderabad's table

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally vma

    KGF Chapter 2 star Yash opens up on the remarkable success of the Kannada film globally

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon