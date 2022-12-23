Home Centre launches “The Homecoming” addressing a topic unspoken of by brands in the Middle East

Home Centre, a leading furniture & furnishings retail brand in the Middle East, believes that every home has its own unique story to tell. To bring this purpose to life, the brand has launched pioneering and thought-provoking initiatives, such as its well-known and multi-award-winning “A Dad’s Job”, recognizing and celebrating Arab single moms.

This year, working with Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett Middle East, Home Centre has chosen to again address and provide support to families and homes for an untapped and unspoken topic in the Middle East, via a new initiative titled, “The Homecoming”.

A short story, titled “Falling in love”, being promoted on the brand’s social media platforms, has launched the initiative. it shows a very realistic and emotionally compelling journey of falling in love and finding a home.

Spoiler Alert! Do watch the film here before reading further, so as to experience it as intended

Activating its purpose of giving every home its own unique story to tell, Home Centre becomes the first brand to ever talk about adoption or fostering in the Middle East, shedding light on the need for loving homes and caring families for the many orphans in the region.

A digital platform launched in November 2022 on World Adoption Day shares knowledge and content around the topic of adoption or fostering from a well-known psychologist and a well-reputed legal advisory. The platform also provides links to organisations one can contact to learn more about adoption or fostering across the region. Famous influencers who have adopted as well as TV shows will be joining in to support the initiative. Additionally, a unique art exhibition will also be telling stories of children who are without a family or a home.

To know more about the initiative, please visit https://thehomecoming.me.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content