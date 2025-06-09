The Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) last week signed two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Denmark and Sweden.



MoU between GRSE and Berg Propulsion, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and supply of marine propulsion systems, at Berg Propulsion's head office in Hono, Sweden, was signed on June 05.



This MoU aims to leverage the combined capabilities and technical expertise of both organisations towards the manufacture of propulsion-related equipment and systems, with a specific focus on ongoing and future governmental projects.



On the other hand, GRSE signed an MoU with Denmark's SunStone, a leading provider of expedition cruise vessels. This MoU highlights the intent for future collaboration in the area of expedition cruise vessels and was signed in Copenhagen.



"These strategic engagements are in line with GRSE's vision to expand its capabilities and strengthen its role in the global maritime sector through meaningful international collaborations," GRSE said on a social media platform called 'X'.



Recently, a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) was signed by Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for the construction of an additional 4 numbers of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose vessels.



These vessels will have hybrid propulsion and will adhere to the latest cybersecurity norms. This is in addition to an existing order of 8 such vessels currently being constructed at GRSE's Kolkata yard.



GRSE also signed MoUs with Aries Marine LLC from the UAE on collaboration on "Construction of Offshore platforms and Vessels" and with a Global Engine Manufacturer.

In March, keeping with its commitment to deliver top-quality warships to the Navy and Coast Guard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, successfully completed the Contractor Sea Trials (CSTs) of two platforms.