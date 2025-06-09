Sonam Ltd share jumps 6% today: Know what's driving the momentum
SONAM Ltd Stock Price Today: Along with Indore's Sonam Raghuvanshi, SONAM Ltd's stock is also in the news. On Monday, June 9th, this stock jumped over 5.50% on the NSE. As of 11 am, the share is trading at Rs 52.48, up by Rs 2.72.
| Published : Jun 09 2025, 12:11 PM
1 Min read
SONAM stock hits intra-day high of 52.99
During intra-day trading, SONAM Ltd's stock reached a high of Rs 52.99. On the downside, it touched a level of Rs 50.77.
SONAM Ltd's all-time high is Rs 96.70
SONAM Ltd's 52-week and all-time high is Rs 96.70. The stock has fallen to a 52-week low of Rs 35.20.
SONAM Ltd's all-time low is Rs 15.40
SONAM Ltd's all-time low is Rs 15.40. The face value of each share is Rs 5.
SONAM Ltd was founded 24 years ago
SONAM Ltd is a micro-cap company in the consumer durables sector, founded on June 21, 2001, as Sonam Clock Private Limited.
Company earned a profit of 2 crores in March quarter
As of March 2025, it recorded net sales of Rs 32.17 crore and a profit of Rs 2 crore. As of June 9, the company's total market cap is Rs 207 crore.
Company name changed in 2018
On February 7, 2018, the company's name was changed to 'Sonam Clock Limited'.
Name changed again to SONAM Ltd in 2023
On September 2, 2023, the company's name was changed again to Sonam Limited.
SONAM Ltd manufactures clocks and related items
SONAM Ltd manufactures wall clocks in Tankara Taluka, Morbi district, Gujarat. It also makes clock-related accessories.
(Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a good expert before investing in any stock)
