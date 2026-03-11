SAIL recorded its highest-ever sales of 18.24 MT from April 2025 to February 2026, a 14% YoY growth. The company also saw record cash collection of Rs 1.11 lakh crore and reintroduced chequered plates to expand its product portfolio.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) recorded its highest-ever sales performance during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, bolstered by a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

According to the Ministry of Steel, SAIL achieved total sales of 18.24 million tonnes (MT) between April 2025 and February 2026.

Alongside this volume growth, the company expanded its product portfolio through the reintroduction of chequered plates to meet specific market demands.

Record Financials and Operational Efficiency

The company reported a record cash collection of Rs 1.11 lakh crore during this period, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This financial performance followed improvements across retail sales, stockyard sales, and door deliveries.

In February 2026 alone, the steelmaker moved 1.58 MT of products. The company also focused on operational efficiency by reducing its inventory by 1.05 lakh tonnes compared to January 2026 and lowering its total borrowings by Rs 1000 crore.

Strategic Product Diversification

Strategic production shifts accompanied these financial results. SAIL reintroduced chequered plates into its manufacturing line to cater to specific sectoral requirements. For the first time, these plates are being produced at the Bokaro Steel Plant located in Jharkhand. This move aligns with the company's efforts to diversify its offerings while maintaining its position as the largest public sector steel producer in the country.

AK Panda, Director (Finance) with additional charge of Director (Commercial) said, "We are ready to adapt and grow with the market. By managing inventory and working capital smartly, we are showing financial discipline that strengthens the company's foundation. At the same time, our record sales and cash collections are proof of the trust our customers place in us."

Commitment to Workplace Safety

As part of its commitment to workplace safety, SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant conducted a two-day 'Daksh Rakshak' Fire & Rescue Training Programme for contract workers.

"The training focused on emergency response, rescue operations and safety preparedness in high-risk work environments, strengthening first-response capabilities and promoting a culture of safety across operations," the Ministry of Steel said on X. (ANI)