Gold and silver prices in India witnessed an upward movement on Tuesday, November 17, bringing fresh attention to the bullion market. The latest rates indicate gains in both precious metals compared with their previous closing levels, with gold recording a modest increase and silver also extending its upward movement.

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed an upward movement on Tuesday, November 17, bringing fresh attention to the bullion market. The latest rates indicate gains in both precious metals compared with their previous closing levels, with gold recording a modest increase and silver also extending its upward movement.

According to All India Bullion, the domestic bullion market's reference prices recorded an increase during the latest trading session. The movement comes amid continued fluctuations in precious metal prices, influenced by international market trends, investor sentiment, currency movements and expectations surrounding global economic developments.

Gold and Silver Prices Today, November 17

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,28,440 Rs 1,40,220 Rs 1,76,524 Mumbai Rs 1,28,260 Rs 1,28,430 Rs 1,76,449 Kolkata Rs 1,28,080 Rs 1,39,820 Rs 1,76,549 Chennai Rs 1,28,520 Rs 1,40,310 Rs 1,76,549 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,430 Rs 1,40,210 Rs 1,76,609 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,490 Rs 1,40,270 Rs 1,76,484

Gold remains one of the most preferred investment options in India, particularly during the wedding and festive seasons. Buyers closely track daily changes in 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices before purchasing jewellery, coins and bars. While 24-carat gold is considered the purest commonly traded form, 22-carat gold is widely used for making jewellery.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract interest from both investors and consumers. Apart from its traditional use in jewellery and household articles, the metal has significant industrial applications, including electronics, solar panels and other manufacturing sectors. Its prices are therefore influenced by both investment demand and industrial consumption.

The latest market update also highlights differences in bullion prices across major Indian cities. Local market premiums, transportation expenses and other regional factors contribute to variations in gold and silver rates.

It is important to note that the displayed bullion reference prices are indicative. The final amount paid by jewellery buyers may vary depending on the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST), making charges, wastage and individual jeweller policies.