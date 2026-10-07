The RBI has directed Tata Sons to comply with Upper Layer NBFC regulations, emphasizing the mandatory requirement to list on stock exchanges. This aligns with the Scale Based Regulatory Framework established for large financial entities.

RBI Reaffirms Tata Sons Must Comply with Mandatory Listing Norms

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with regulations applicable to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) classified in the Upper Layer, including the mandatory requirement to list on stock exchanges. In a letter dated November 16 to Tata Sons’ Chief Financial Officer, the RBI advised the company to comply with all applicable regulations governing Upper Layer NBFCs, specifically underlining the listing requirement.

The communication, signed by RBI’s Deputy General Manager Harminder Singh Bains, was issued in response to a letter sent by Tata Sons on October 6 seeking regulatory guidance to ensure compliance with applicable regulations. The RBI noted that although Tata Sons had not sought clarification on any specific regulation or guideline, discussions on listing at the company’s board meeting suggested that its request was directed at the same. “While specific guidance has not been sought on any particular regulation/guideline/direction, from the discussion in the Board regarding listing, it seems the guidance is perhaps with respect to the same,” the RBI said.

The regulator told Tata Sons, “You are advised to comply with all applicable regulations/guidelines/directions, issued by the RBI in respect of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL), as stipulated in extant regulations/guidelines/directions hosted on the RBI’s website, including the requirement of listing by your company.” It further said that if Tata Sons required clarification on any other specific regulatory provision, it could approach the RBI with relevant details.

The RBI first classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022 under its Scale Based Regulatory Framework. The company has continued to feature in subsequent lists, including the one issued for 2026-27. Under Paragraph 43 of the RBI’s NBFC Governance Directions, 2025, an NBFC classified in the Upper Layer must list within three years of its identification. Such companies must also follow disclosure requirements similar to those applicable to listed entities even before their listing. The framework additionally prescribes enhanced corporate governance, board composition, risk management and compliance requirements for Upper Layer NBFCs.

Tata Sons’ October 6 letter sought RBI guidance to enable it to comply with applicable regulations. The regulator’s reply does not reproduce the company’s communication or specify the precise clarification sought. The latest communication comes amid the ongoing debate over Tata Sons’ listing. Jimmy Naval Tata, younger brother of the late Ratan Tata and a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), recently backed the listing, arguing that it was necessary to ensure transparency and statutory accountability. He also called on the RBI to enforce the listing requirement and ensure that restructuring was not used to circumvent it. (ANI)