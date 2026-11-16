Adani Green Energy Limited confirmed that the 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra followed all statutory requirements, stating the site involves no forest land and holds valid environmental and establishment clearances.

Adani Green Energy Clarifies Approvals for Tarali Storage Project

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Monday said construction activities at its 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Maharashtra commenced only after obtaining the requisite statutory approvals, clarifying that no component of the project falls within any notified Protected Area and that no forest land is involved. In a media statement, the company said it had received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) confirming the absence of forest land on January 23, 2024, and obtained environmental clearance on February 11, 2025. The Consent to Establish (CTE), required to commence construction, was subsequently issued on April 7, 2025. "Construction activities have commenced only after obtaining the requisite approvals from the concerned authorities," an AGEL spokesperson said.

The clarification comes after the Maharashtra Forest Department reportedly ordered a halt to construction activities on November 13, citing the absence of approval from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The project is located in Patan taluka of Satara district. AGEL said the wildlife clearance process had been initiated and pursued as part of the environmental clearance compliance requirements. The company submitted its proposal for survey and investigation activities in January 2025, which was subsequently recommended by the State Board for Wildlife. Following this, the company submitted the proposal for clearance to the NBWL for the total project cost, which remains under consideration by wildlife authorities. The Tarali project, with a proposed capacity of 1,500 MW, involves developing an upper reservoir while utilising the existing Tarali reservoir as the lower reservoir. Pumped storage projects use electricity to pump water to an upper reservoir and release it through turbines to generate power when required. "The project is being developed in full compliance with applicable statutory requirements and the directions of the competent authorities," the company said.