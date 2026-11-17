Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced India and Egypt will form teams to explore a Free Trade Agreement, aiming to launch negotiations within 90 days, while also facilitating trade settlements using local currencies to boost economic cooperation.

India and Egypt to Explore Preferential Trade Agreement Negotiations

Cairo [Egypt], November 17 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday (local time) stated that India and Egypt have decided to establish teams to examine the possibility of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides hoping to begin negotiations within the next 90 days. Goyal, who is on a visit to Egypt, said both countries would work together to finalise the Terms of Reference for the proposed agreement, which would pave the way for more comprehensive trade ties and expanded economic cooperation.

"The major outcome of this visit is the decision taken by Egypt and India to establish teams to examine the possibility of a Preferential Trade Agreement or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both sides will work together to finalise the Terms of Reference and we hope to begin negotiations within the next 90 days. This will pave the way for a more comprehensive trade agreement and expanded trade relations between the two countries," Goyal said in a press conference here.

Highlighting another significant development, the Union Minister said the Egyptian pound and Indian rupee had recently been connected through their respective central banks to facilitate the settlement of trade transactions in local currencies.

"Very recently, the Egyptian pound and Indian rupee have been connected through our central banks for the settlement of trade transactions between Egypt and India in local currencies. That will save a lot of exchange risk and exchange costs from converting to international currencies and will also help faster transmission of money between importers and exporters. We believe that will be a great advantage to make our trade more competitive and realise payments much faster," he said.

Goyal said discussions during the visit also covered several other sectors, including pharmaceuticals, hospitality, engineering, automobiles, medical devices, fertilisers, renewable energy, clean energy, artificial intelligence and data centres. "Lots of sectors were discussed: pharmaceuticals, hospitality, engineering, automobiles, medical devices, fertilisers, renewable energy, different forms of clean energy and work towards artificial intelligence and data centres. We believe that there's potential to bring in newer technologies and investments in Egypt, and we have decided to work together to increase trade and investment in sectors of mutual interest," he said.