On June 29, gold, silver prices remained steady after recent sharp corrections. Investors are monitoring global market cues, stronger US dollar, interest rate expectations, which have stabilized bullion prices. While precious metals are seen as hedge against inflation, expectations of higher global interest rates & strong dollar have capped gains.

Gold and silver prices remained largely steady on June 29, with investors closely tracking global market cues, a stronger US dollar, and expectations surrounding interest rate decisions. After witnessing sharp corrections over the past few weeks, bullion prices have stabilized, offering buyers an opportunity to monitor the market before making fresh purchases.

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Silver prices also remained stable, with 1 kg of silver retailing at around Rs 2,40,000 across most parts of the country. Despite recent volatility, analysts believe precious metals continue to attract long-term investors seeking a hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. However, expectations of higher global interest rates and a stronger dollar have capped gains in both gold and silver.

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The precious metals market has experienced significant swings this month. Gold prices corrected sharply from their earlier highs, while silver also witnessed notable declines before stabilising. Market experts say future price movements will depend on global economic data, central bank policy decisions and geopolitical developments. Investors are advised to track daily price movements and compare local jeweller rates before making purchases, as making charges and GST can significantly impact the final cost.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (June 29)

City 22K Gold (10 gm) 24K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,39,900 Mumbai Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,39,900 Kolkata Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,39,900 Chennai Rs 1,32,350 Rs 1,44,380 Rs 2,44,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,39,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,31,950 Rs 1,43,950 Rs 2,44,900

Note: Gold and silver prices vary slightly across jewellers due to making charges, GST and local taxes. Rates are indicative and subject to daily revision.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Rise, June 26; Check 24K, 22K Prices Across Major Indian Cities