Gold and silver prices in India rose on June 26, driven by strong domestic and international markets. Increased demand for safe-haven assets, global economic uncertainty, and expectations of interest rate cuts supported the rally.

Gold and silver prices extended their gains in India on June 26, tracking strength in the domestic bullion market and firm international cues. Higher demand for safe-haven assets, coupled with movements in global precious metal markets, kept both metals in positive territory.

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According to the latest bullion rates, 24-carat gold increased to Rs 1,41,147 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold climbed to Rs 1,29,690 per 10 grams in Delhi. 18-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,06,140 per 10 grams. Similar trends were recorded across Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and other major cities, with slight differences due to local taxes and transportation costs.

Silver prices also witnessed an uptick. The white metal traded at around Rs 2,34,900 per kg in the domestic spot market, while silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved higher. Gold futures on the MCX and bullion prices on the COMEX also traded in the green, reflecting sustained investor demand amid uncertainty over global economic growth and interest rate expectations.

City-wise Gold & Silver Rates (June 26)

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,41,470 Rs 1,29,690 Rs 2,34,900

Mumbai Rs 1,41,320 Rs 1,29,540 Rs 2,34,900

Kolkata Rs 1,41,320 Rs 1,29,540 Rs 2,34,900

Chennai Rs 1,43,340 Rs 1,31,390 Rs 2,29,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,41,320 Rs 1,29,540 Rs 2,34,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,41,320 Rs 1,29,540 Rs 2,29,900

Market experts say investors continue to favour precious metals as safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions and expectations that major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, could ease monetary policy later this year. Lower interest rates generally enhance the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Apart from global factors, domestic demand from jewellers, investors and the upcoming festive and wedding season continues to support bullion prices in India. Consumers are advised to check daily prices and ensure BIS hallmark certification before purchasing gold jewellery or investment products.

With bullion prices continuing to respond to global economic developments, currency movements and investor sentiment, analysts expect gold and silver to remain volatile in the near term. Buyers planning jewellery purchases or investments should monitor daily price revisions before making a decision.