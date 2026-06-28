On June 28, 2026, gold and silver prices increased across India, driven by strong global trends and demand for safe-haven assets. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams, while silver reached Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram.

Gold prices witnessed an upward movement across major Indian cities on Saturday, June 28, 2026, supported by firm global bullion trends and positive investor sentiment. The domestic market tracked gains in international precious metals, with both gold and silver trading higher amid continued demand for safe-haven assets and expectations surrounding global economic developments.

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According to the latest retail rates, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,44,100 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,100 per 10 grams. Silver prices also strengthened during the session, with the metal trading at around Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram in the domestic market.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 28, 2026)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,44,100 Rs 1,32,100 Rs 2,40,000 Mumbai Rs 1,43,950 Rs 1,31,950 Rs 2,40,000 Kolkata Rs 1,43,950 Rs 1,31,950 Rs 2,40,000 Chennai Rs 1,45,860 Rs 1,33,700 Rs 2,45,000 Bengaluru Rs 1,43,950 Rs 1,31,950 Rs 2,40,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,43,950 Rs 1,31,950 Rs 2,45,000

The gains reflected improved global sentiment, as investors continued to monitor inflation trends, interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments that influence demand for precious metals.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Rise, June 26; Check 24K, 22K Prices Across Major Indian Cities

On the commodities front, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded in positive territory, mirroring the strength seen in overseas markets. Meanwhile, COMEX gold futures also remained firm, supported by a relatively weaker US dollar and persistent safe-haven buying.

Market experts believe bullion prices are likely to remain sensitive to global macroeconomic factors, including central bank policy decisions, inflation data, currency movements and geopolitical tensions. Any major shift in these indicators could influence the near-term direction of gold and silver prices.

Retail buyers should note that jewellery prices may vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and individual jewellers' pricing policies. The final purchase amount also includes making charges and applicable GST. Consumers are advised to purchase only BIS hallmarked jewellery to ensure purity and authenticity.

With the festive and wedding season expected to boost demand in the coming months, analysts expect bullion prices to remain active, making it important for buyers and investors to keep a close watch on daily market movements before making purchase decisions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today: Precious Metals Rise; Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata