A Parliamentary panel has criticised the slow rollout of the government's BharatNet rural broadband scheme, highlighting significant gaps in execution. The committee has demanded a comprehensive performance audit to ensure connectivity across all Gram Panchayats.

A Parliamentary panel has flagged gaps in the rollout of BharatNet, the government's flagship rural broadband programme, and called for a comprehensive state-wise and implementation model-wise performance audit to identify bottlenecks and ensure connectivity across all Gram Panchayats. The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, in its 32nd Report on Digital Bharat Nidhi, noted that while substantial infrastructure has been created under BharatNet, the number of operational Gram Panchayats remains below the programme's envisaged universal coverage.

Current Status and Gaps

As of February 28, 2026, BharatNet Points of Presence (PoPs) were operational at 78,899 Gram Panchayats out of around 2.64 lakh across the country, according to information provided by the Department of Telecommunications to the Committee. A PoP is essentially a local network point from which broadband connectivity can be extended further to homes, institutions and other users.

"The Committee find that while substantial infrastructure has been created, the number of operational GPs has remained below the envisaged universal coverage and the pace of implementation is uneven across States and models. This indicate gaps in planning, coordination and execution," the panel said.

Panel Calls for Audit and Roadmap

It called upon the Department to undertake a "comprehensive, model-wise and State-wise performance audit" of BharatNet and identify and address bottlenecks in implementation. The Committee also sought a revised, time-bound roadmap with clear accountability for completing connectivity to all Gram Panchayats.

Infrastructure and Funding Details

The Department informed the panel that 7.19 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cable had been laid under the programme as of February 28, 2026. Optical fibre cables form the backbone of the network and are used to transmit internet data over long distances. It also said Rs 40,635 crore had been disbursed from Digital Bharat Nidhi for BharatNet Phase-I and Phase-II as of February 28. Digital Bharat Nidhi is a dedicated fund used to support expansion of telecom services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

BharatNet was originally approved by the Union Cabinet as the National Optical Fibre Network in October 2011, with the aim of providing broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats. It was subsequently developed as BharatNet and became an important rural connectivity programme under the Digital India initiative. Phase-I was completed in December 2017, while Phase-II was approved in July 2017.

Concerns Over Low Utilisation

The Committee also raised concerns over the utilisation of the infrastructure already created. The Department said there were 9,48,237 active Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections under BharatNet as of February 28, all of them in rural areas. FTTH means extending an optical fibre connection directly to homes or other users to provide broadband internet.

The panel said that despite extensive infrastructure and dedicated funding, utilisation remained "sub-optimal when compared to the scale and potential of the network", adding that the benefits of digital connectivity had not fully reached rural and remote areas. It recommended greater focus on increasing FTTH connections and improving use of the existing network. (ANI)

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