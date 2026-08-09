Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) achieved a record net profit of Rs 502 crore in FY 2025-26 on revenue of Rs 1,220 crore. The board proposed a 55% dividend. The airport handled over 1.14 crore passengers and will expand into consultancy.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recorded its highest-ever net profit of Rs 502 crore in the financial year 2025-26, crossing the Rs 500-crore mark for the first time, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Sunday. CIAL recorded total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore during the year, while its Board recommended a 55 per cent dividend to shareholders.

"A proud moment for Keralam. CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) has recorded its highest-ever net profit of Rs 502 crore in 2025-26, crossing Rs 500 crore for the first time, on a total revenue of Rs 1,220 crore with the Board recommending a 55% dividend to shareholders," Satheesan said in a post on X.

Steady Passenger Traffic

The airport handled 1,14,42,583 passengers, or around 1.14 crore, during the year and recorded 73,134 aircraft movements.

According to the Chief Minister, CIAL remained above the one-crore passenger mark for the fourth consecutive year despite a difficult period for the aviation sector.

"The airport handled 1,14,42,583 passengers and 73,134 aircraft movements this year, staying above the one-crore mark for the fourth year in a row despite a difficult period for the sector," he said.

Expansion into Airport Consultancy

CIAL is also set to expand into airport consultancy, offering its expertise to airports across India. The company will share its expertise in areas including airport master planning, runway, cargo and ground handling as part of the expansion, the CM said.

"CIAL will now expand into airport consultancy, sharing its master planning, runway, cargo and ground handling expertise with airports across India," Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the management, staff and shareholders of CIAL on the performance. (ANI)