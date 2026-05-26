On May 26, gold, silver prices in India rose, mirroring global trends. Investors are seeking precious metals as safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainty, contributing to price volatility alongside fluctuations in US dollar and oil prices. In India, retail demand for gold jewellery remains steady despite high costs, driven by festive seasons.

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed fresh gains on May 26, 2026, tracking positive global bullion trends and continued investor demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. Precious metals have remained volatile over the past few weeks due to fluctuations in the US dollar, crude oil prices, inflation concerns and expectations around global interest rate movements.

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According to the latest market data, 24K gold prices in major Indian cities are hovering near Rs 16,000 per gram, while 22K gold continues to trade above Rs 14,500 per gram. Silver prices also surged sharply and are currently trading above Rs 120 per gram in several cities, reflecting strong industrial and investment demand.

Market analysts say investors are increasingly turning to gold and silver as safe-haven assets amid ongoing global tensions and uncertainty surrounding central bank policy decisions. International bullion prices strengthened after renewed concerns over the global economic outlook and volatility in energy markets boosted demand for precious metals.

Retail demand for gold jewellery remains steady across India despite elevated prices, especially due to wedding season purchases and festive buying. Jewellers have also reported growing interest in silver coins, bars and investment products as silver continues to outperform expectations in domestic markets.

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Experts believe both gold and silver could remain volatile in the near term depending on movements in the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, inflation data, global crude oil prices and geopolitical developments. Buyers are advised to monitor daily price fluctuations before making major jewellery or investment purchases.

Gold & Silver Rates Today In Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Rate (10 gm) 22K Gold Rate (10 gm) Silver Rate (1 kg)

Delhi Rs 1,59,530 Rs 1,46,250 Rs 1,20,900

Mumbai Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 1,20,900

Chennai Rs 1,61,240 Rs 1,47,800 Rs 1,31,900

Kolkata Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 1,20,900

Bengaluru Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 1,20,900

Hyderabad Rs 1,59,380 Rs 1,46,100 Rs 1,31,900

Rates are indicative and may vary depending on jewellers, GST, making charges and local levies.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 25; Check 22K, 24K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & More