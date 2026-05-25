Gold and silver prices rallied sharply as global crude oil prices fell nearly 5% amid optimism for a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough. Easing geopolitical tensions and reduced inflation concerns boosted investor appetite for precious metals as safe-haven assets. Silver's surge notably outperformed gold's gains.

Gold and silver prices rallied sharply on Monday, May 25, 2026, as global crude oil prices dropped nearly 5% amid growing optimism over a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran. The fall in oil prices boosted sentiment in precious metals, driving bullion rates higher across domestic and international markets.

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According to market reports, spot gold rose around 1.4% in global trade, while silver prices surged nearly 4%, outperforming gold due to renewed safe-haven buying and strong investor demand. Analysts said hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East triggered a sharp correction in crude oil prices, which in turn strengthened bullion markets.

WTI crude oil prices slipped nearly 5% after reports suggested progress in US-Iran negotiations that could reduce geopolitical risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial global oil shipping route. Falling oil prices also weakened inflation concerns and improved investor appetite for non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

However, market volatility remains high. Reports indicated that while discussions between Washington and Tehran have shown progress, uncertainty over a final agreement continues to keep commodity markets on edge. Investors are closely tracking geopolitical developments, crude oil movements and global inflation cues for further direction in bullion prices.

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Experts believe lower crude oil prices and a softer US dollar are supporting gold and silver prices globally. Bullion traders in India also reported steady buying interest despite elevated prices, especially ahead of the festive and wedding demand season.

Analysts expect gold and silver to remain volatile in the coming days as global markets react to further updates related to US-Iran negotiations, oil supply concerns and international economic signals. Investors are advised to monitor commodity trends closely before making fresh bullion purchases.

Gold and Silver Rates Today — Monday, May 25, 2026

City Gold Rate (24K per 10 gm) Silver Rate (per kg) Delhi Rs 1,49,800 Rs 2,42,000 Mumbai Rs 1,49,650 Rs 2,41,500 Chennai Rs 1,50,300 Rs 2,45,000 Kolkata Rs 1,49,700 Rs 2,42,200 Bengaluru Rs 1,49,750 Rs 2,41,800 Hyderabad Rs 1,50,100 Rs 2,44,500

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