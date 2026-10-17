Check gold and silver prices today, October 17, 2026, in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities. Find 22K, 24K gold rates and silver prices per kilogram.

Gold prices in India today (October 17) are taking a breather, with no major movement recorded in early trade. In India, the latest available city-wise rates showed differences in gold and silver prices across major markets. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery should check local rates before visiting a store, as prices can vary depending on the city and jeweller.

Gold And Silver Price In India On October 17

City 22kt 24 Kt Silver (1 kg) New Delhi Rs 13529 Rs 14758 Rs 2,29,900 Mumbai Rs 13514 Rs 14743 Rs 2,29,900 Kolkata Rs 13514 Rs 14743 Rs 2,29,900 Bengaluru Rs 13514 Rs 14743 Rs 2,29,900 Chennai Rs 13514 Rs 14743 Rs 2,39,900 Hyderabad Rs 13514 Rs 14743 Rs 2,39,900

What Should Gold Buyers Keep in Mind?

Gold prices differ between cities because of local taxes, transportation expenses, market conditions and jewellers' pricing practices. The final cost of jewellery may also include making charges and applicable taxes over and above the quoted metal price.

Before making a purchase, buyers should confirm the day's rate with a local jeweller, check the purity of the gold and ask for a detailed bill showing the metal price, making charges and taxes.

Silver buyers should similarly verify the current price per kilogram or gram, depending on the quantity they intend to purchase.

Silver Demand On Rise

India is seeing an increase in demand for silver. This is due to the recent sharp increase in gold prices, which has created new demand for silver. The latter is preferred since it is far less expensive than gold. In fact, there were rumours last year that the demand for silver in India had increased as people switched from buying fake jewellery to investing in silver.

Due to investors' concerns about silver's resale value, there used to be little demand for the metal. However, the ability to sell silver has recently put an end to this. Additionally, there are several chances to purchase silver through the futures market. If you want to invest in precious metals, it would be wise to do so over a longer period of time.

Why Do Gold and Silver Prices Change?

Precious metal prices can be impacted by changes in the US currency, interest rate forecasts, international bullion prices, and geopolitical events. The prices that Indian jewellers charge can also be impacted by shifts in local demand and currency exchange rates.

Both industrial use, such as in electronics and solar technologies, and investment demand have an impact on silver prices. Silver prices may fluctuate differently from gold prices due to these variables.