Gold plays a major role in any economy. We Indians buy gold with so much passion, making people think India holds the most gold globally. But other nations actually beat us in official reserves. The USA holds the top spot with a massive 8,133 tonnes of gold in its central bank. Italy takes the second spot with 2,451 tonnes, while China sits at third with 2,346 tonnes. Russia holds the fourth rank with 2,282 tonnes, and Switzerland takes fifth with 1,039 tonnes. The Reserve Bank of India ranks sixth with around 880 tonnes of gold reserves. Japan, Poland, Turkey, and Uzbekistan follow next in the list.