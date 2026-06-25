On June 25, gold and silver prices increased across major Indian cities, reflecting renewed strength amid mixed global cues. Both 24-carat and 22-carat gold, along with silver, registered gains. This uptick is influenced by international market movements, US dollar fluctuations, and global interest rate expectations.

Gold and silver prices witnessed an uptick on June 25, reflecting renewed strength in the bullion market amid mixed global cues. The rise in precious metal rates was seen across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Noida, with both investors and jewellery buyers closely tracking the latest developments.

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According to market data, 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices edged higher compared to the previous session, while silver also registered gains in the domestic market. The increase comes at a time when traders are assessing movements in international bullion markets, fluctuations in the US dollar and expectations surrounding global interest rates.

Gold & Silver Rates Today (June 25) – City-wise Table

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,44,470 Rs 1,32,440 Rs 2,44,900 Mumbai Rs 1,44,320 Rs 1,32,290 Rs 2,44,900 Kolkata Rs 1,44,320 Rs 1,32,290 Rs 2,44,900 Chennai Rs 1,45,630 Rs 1,33,490 Rs 2,39,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,44,320 Rs 1,32,290 Rs 2,44,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,44,320 Rs 1,32,290 Rs 2,39,900

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures remained in focus as investors monitored fresh signals from overseas markets. Internationally, prices on COMEX were influenced by evolving economic data, central bank policy expectations and geopolitical developments. These factors continue to play a significant role in determining the direction of precious metals.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 24: Precious Metals Witness Sharp Decline; Check Latest City-Wise Rates

Gold has traditionally been viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty. As concerns over inflation, global growth and market volatility persist, many investors continue to allocate funds to the yellow metal as a hedge against risk. Silver, meanwhile, has attracted interest not only as a precious metal but also due to its growing industrial demand across sectors such as electronics, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Jewellery buyers are keeping a close watch on daily price fluctuations before making purchases, particularly with festive and wedding-related demand expected to support the market. Industry experts note that while short-term volatility may continue, long-term interest in gold and silver remains strong due to their wealth-preservation appeal.

Analysts believe bullion prices could remain sensitive to upcoming economic indicators, inflation readings and policy decisions from major central banks. Any significant movement in the US dollar or bond yields may also influence gold and silver prices in the coming sessions.

With both gold and silver trading higher, the precious metals market remains under the spotlight. Investors and consumers alike are advised to monitor daily rates and market trends before making buying or investment decisions, as global and domestic factors continue to shape bullion prices.

Also Read: Hansen Says Silver Is Struggling More Than Gold As It Faces ‘Double Pressure’ – Deutsche Warns Gold Can Fall To $3,800