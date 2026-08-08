Swaraj Suiting Limited reports stellar Q1FY27 results with a 138.8% YoY revenue jump to ₹183.37 crore and a 100.2% YoY PAT increase to ₹16.22 crore. The textile firm is also set to migrate to the NSE & BSE main boards.

Swaraj Suiting Limited is an integrated textile manufacturer based in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, engaged in the manufacturing of grey fabrics, weaving, fabric trading and yarn trading. The company has steadily expanded its scale of operations and strengthened its presence in the textile value chain, resulting in strong growth in both revenue and profitability.

Q1FY27 Financial Performance

Swaraj Suiting reported an exceptional set of results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, demonstrating strong business momentum and improved profitability. Revenue from Operations surged to ₹183.37 crore compared with ₹76.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a robust 138.8% YoY growth based on the company's announced financial results.

The strong top-line performance translated into healthy earnings growth. Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to ₹20.79 crore from ₹11.44 crore, registering 81.7% YoY growth, while Profit After Tax (PAT) doubled to ₹16.22 crore from ₹8.10 crore, reflecting an impressive 100.2% YoY growth.

Key Financial Highlights (Q1FY27 vs Q1FY26)

- Revenue from Operations: ₹183.37 Cr vs ₹76.78 Cr (+138.8% YoY)

- Total Income: ₹185.59 Cr vs ₹77.47 Cr (+139.6% YoY)

- PBT: ₹20.79 Cr vs ₹11.44 Cr (+81.7% YoY)

- PAT: ₹16.22 Cr vs ₹8.10 Cr (+100.2% YoY)

- Total Comprehensive Income: ₹16.26 Cr vs ₹8.13 Cr (+100.1% YoY)

Key Corporate Developments

Migration to NSE & BSE Main Boards

In a significant milestone, Swaraj Suiting has received NSE's In-Principle Approval for migration from the NSE Emerge (SME) Platform to the Main Board. Following completion of the regulatory process and receipt of final approvals, the company's equity shares are proposed to be listed and traded on the Main Boards of both NSE and BSE, potentially expanding its investor base, improving liquidity and increasing institutional participation. [Regu30Subs...31July2026 | PDF]

Government Subsidy Receipt

The company recently informed exchanges that it has received ₹20.50 crore under various Government Incentive Schemes. With this, the aggregate subsidy received during the last two months stands at ₹27.54 crore, providing additional financial support for growth and expansion initiatives

Investment Perspective

Swaraj Suiting has delivered a rare combination of:

- 139% growth in revenue

- 100% growth in net profit

- ₹27.54 crore cumulative government subsidy receipts

- Progress towards listing on the Main Boards of NSE and BSE

The company says its strong operational execution, improving profitability, government incentive support and upcoming mainboard migration collectively position it as a closely watched emerging player in the textile sector.

Disclaimer: This note is based solely on publicly available information and company disclosures. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, recommendation, solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial advisors before making investment decisions.

(ANI)