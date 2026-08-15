India Post is using drones to speed up last-mile delivery in challenging regions like Assam and Himachal Pradesh. The technology overcomes mountains and difficult terrain, cutting delivery times from hours to minutes for mail and essential services.

From postmen travelling on foot and bicycles to drones carrying postal bags across mountains and difficult terrain, India Post is using drone technology to speed up last-mile delivery in some of India's most challenging regions. The initiative reflects how technology is being used to strengthen postal connectivity in remote parts of the country, where floods, mountains and limited road connectivity can disrupt conventional movement of mail.

Government Hails Technological Leap

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently highlighted the transformation in a social media post, sharing visuals of drones transporting India Post bags to remote parts of the country. "We grew up in an India where it could take weeks for a letter to reach its destination," Naidu wrote. He said it was "genuinely heartwarming" to see how far the country had progressed, with drones now carrying Dak to difficult-to-reach corners. "From waiting weeks for a letter to delivering it through a drone, this is quite a journey," the minister wrote, describing it as an example of the New India being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, responding to Naidu's social media post, wrote, "Couldn't agree more." He added that drones were transforming the last-mile delivery of Dak services "like never before". "With India advancing towards becoming the global drone hub, our @IndiaPostOffice is working relentlessly to harness this technology and take it to more corners of the nation soon.," Scindia added.

Transforming Delivery in Assam and Himachal Pradesh

First Operations in Assam

The first drone-powered postal operations in Assam took off from the Hajo Sub-Post Office under the Guwahati postal division. The drones carried bags containing letters and parcels to the Khetri Hardia Branch Post Office, around seven kilometres away, and the Dampur Branch Post Office, located approximately eight kilometres from Hajo. The two destinations are among nine routes identified from the Hajo Sub-Post Office, together covering nearly 82 kilometres.

Visible Impact in Himachal Pradesh

The impact is already visible in Himachal Pradesh. On the route connecting Mandi Head Post Office with Rehardhar Branch Post Office, a drone carrying letters and parcels covered the approximately 12-kilometre mountainous stretch in just seven minutes. The same journey takes more than two hours through conventional arrangements.

Once fully operational, the network will cover 110 routes in Himachal Pradesh and 40 in Assam, connecting post offices across some of the country's most challenging geographical regions.

More Than Just Mail: A Lifeline for Rural India

The initiative has implications beyond faster delivery of personal letters and parcels. Branch Post Offices in remote India also provide access to pension-related documents, government communications, postal banking, savings, insurance and other essential public services. Delays in the movement of postal bags can consequently affect a much wider range of services for rural communities.

The Technology Partner: Skye Air Mobility

India Post has partnered with drone logistics company Skye Air Mobility to operate the flights across Assam and Himachal Pradesh. The drones can carry postal bags weighing up to 10 kg, cover routes ranging from five kilometres to more than 80 kilometres, and be tracked in real time during operations. Ankit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility, said the project demonstrated how drone technology could become part of essential public infrastructure. "For us, this is not simply about transporting a postal bag faster. It is about ensuring that people living beyond mountains, rivers or difficult roads remain connected with the same speed and reliability as the rest of the country. Every flight carries letters and parcels, but it also carries pensions, government communication and access to essential services. Helping India Post take this historic network into the skies is a matter of immense pride for us," Kumar said.

From postmen travelling on foot and bicycles to drones crossing mountains within minutes, India Post's changing journey reflects a wider technological transformation in the delivery of public services to remote India. (ANI)