Chhattisgarh has set a target to increase its steel production to 45 million tonnes from the current 28 million tonnes, aiming to become a major hub for green steel production, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced.

Chhattisgarh's Ambitious Steel Production Goals Speaking at the CII Green Steel & Mining Summit 2026 in Naya Raipur on Friday, CM Sai said the state has the resources and industrial base required to play a leading role in India's transition towards cleaner steel production. "Chhattisgarh has all the resources to emerge as India's leading Green Steel hub--abundant minerals, a strong industrial base, reliable power, skilled manpower and a progressive policy environment," Sai said. "As India moves towards becoming a global steel powerhouse while pursuing its net-zero ambitions, Chhattisgarh is ready to lead this transformation. The state has set an ambitious target to increase steel production capacity from 28 million tons to 45 million tons," he added. State Initiatives to Boost Industrial Growth The Chief Minister said the state administration has implemented a new industrial policy and the Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam to facilitate industrial expansion. The government is also supporting industrial corridors and providing grants for private-sector industrial parks, including the Nianar Industrial Area, to support ancillary industries.Separately, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) Chairman Rajeev Agrawal said the state has completed 13 industrial parks since April 2025, while seven additional projects are under development. "The state is actively scaling its industrial footprint through the development of 13 completed industrial parks since April 2025, with seven additional projects currently in progress," Agrawal said.He said the state is also developing specialised industrial clusters, including a Space Manufacturing Cluster in Rajnandgaon district. The government is moving towards a fully digitised land allotment system aimed at allowing businesses to check land availability and submit applications remotely. Agrawal said that while steel and cement remain important industries in Chhattisgarh, the state is seeking investments in emerging sectors including aerospace, electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. Focus on Value-Added and Clean Manufacturing CII President R Mukundan said Chhattisgarh has an opportunity to move beyond primary production towards higher-value and cleaner manufacturing, supported by its mineral resources and established steel ecosystem. "The next phase of growth must create not only more steel and industrial output, but also more value, stronger supply chains, cleaner production and, most importantly, more employment," Mukundan said.The two-day summit focused on greater adoption of green technologies, clean energy, energy-efficient processes and responsible mining practices as the steel and mining industries work towards decarbonisation and improved resource efficiency. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Chhattisgarh has set a target to increase its steel production capacity to 45 million tonnes from the current 28 million tonnes as the state looks to expand its steel industry while positioning itself as a major hub for green steel production, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.Speaking at the CII Green Steel & Mining Summit 2026 in Naya Raipur on Friday, CM Sai said the state has the resources and industrial base required to play a leading role in India's transition towards cleaner steel production. "Chhattisgarh has all the resources to emerge as India's leading Green Steel hub--abundant minerals, a strong industrial base, reliable power, skilled manpower and a progressive policy environment," Sai said. "As India moves towards becoming a global steel powerhouse while pursuing its net-zero ambitions, Chhattisgarh is ready to lead this transformation. The state has set an ambitious target to increase steel production capacity from 28 million tons to 45 million tons," he added.The Chief Minister said the state administration has implemented a new industrial policy and the Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam to facilitate industrial expansion. The government is also supporting industrial corridors and providing grants for private-sector industrial parks, including the Nianar Industrial Area, to support ancillary industries.Separately, Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) Chairman Rajeev Agrawal said the state has completed 13 industrial parks since April 2025, while seven additional projects are under development. "The state is actively scaling its industrial footprint through the development of 13 completed industrial parks since April 2025, with seven additional projects currently in progress," Agrawal said.He said the state is also developing specialised industrial clusters, including a Space Manufacturing Cluster in Rajnandgaon district. The government is moving towards a fully digitised land allotment system aimed at allowing businesses to check land availability and submit applications remotely. Agrawal said that while steel and cement remain important industries in Chhattisgarh, the state is seeking investments in emerging sectors including aerospace, electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals.CII President R Mukundan said Chhattisgarh has an opportunity to move beyond primary production towards higher-value and cleaner manufacturing, supported by its mineral resources and established steel ecosystem. "The next phase of growth must create not only more steel and industrial output, but also more value, stronger supply chains, cleaner production and, most importantly, more employment," Mukundan said.The two-day summit focused on greater adoption of green technologies, clean energy, energy-efficient processes and responsible mining practices as the steel and mining industries work towards decarbonisation and improved resource efficiency. (ANI)