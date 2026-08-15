India's Electronics Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) units grew to 79 in FY26 from 70 two years prior, with exports hitting an estimated Rs 11,200 crore. Karnataka leads, as the govt simplifies norms to boost the export-oriented scheme.

The number of Electronics Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) units in India increased to 79 in 2025-26 from 70 two years earlier, while exports from these units touched an estimated Rs 11,200 crore, indicating continued expansion of the export-oriented electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the government told Lok Sabha earlier this week.

Exports by EHTP units was 11,442.66 crore in FY25 and Rs 9,677.98 crore in FY24. The number of units increased from 73 in FY25 to 79 in FY26.

Understanding the EHTP Scheme

The EHTP Scheme is a 100 per cent export-oriented scheme aimed at promoting electronic hardware exports from India. The government said there is no fund allocation under the scheme, with eligible units instead receiving incentives and fiscal benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023. These include duty-free import or procurement of capital goods, raw materials, components and other permitted goods required for export production, along with permission for Domestic Tariff Area sales and simplified customs procedures.

State-wise Performance

Karnataka continued to account for the largest share of EHTP activity. The state had 34 units in FY26, up from 29 in FY24, while exports stood at Rs 8,328.98 crore. Maharashtra followed with six units and exports of Rs 1,165.54 crore, while Uttar Pradesh had seven units generating exports of Rs 900.41 crore. Tamil Nadu also increased its EHTP units from 12 to 14 during the period, with exports rising to Rs 314.62 crore in FY26 from Rs 195.10 crore in FY25.

Government Initiatives to Boost Scheme

To expand participation and make the scheme easier to use, the government said statutory services provided by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) have been automated through a digital platform, including approvals and final intimations.

Import procedures have also been simplified, with the earlier case-to-case permission system replaced by blanket import permissions for the financial year concerned.

The government said regular stakeholder consultations, awareness programmes, industry interactions and participation in trade events are also being undertaken to encourage new investment and participation under the scheme. The latest data show that while EHTP exports moderated from their FY25 level, the number of units continued to expand, with the government focusing on simplifying procedures and improving access to the scheme to support further participation. (ANI)