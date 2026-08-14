EaseMyTrip reported a 14.8% YoY rise in Gross Booking Revenue to Rs 2,371 crore and an 18.4% increase in Revenue from Operations to Rs 134.7 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by expansion in hotels, holidays, and international travel.

EaseMyTrip reported a 14.8 per cent year-on-year rise in Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) to Rs 2,371 crore in the first quarter of FY27, while its Revenue from Operations increased 18.4 per cent to Rs 134.7 crore, as the online travel-tech platform continued to expand across hotels, holidays, international travel and technology-led services.

The company said the quarterly performance reflected continued momentum across key growth segments and progress on its Vision 2030 roadmap. EaseMyTrip had identified international expansion, AI-led innovation and expansion beyond core travel bookings as key pillars for its next phase of growth.

International Expansion and Dubai Performance

Despite a challenging operating environment across the Middle East, EaseMyTrip's Dubai operations recorded Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 461.8 crore, registering a 45.2 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 FY27. The company said the performance demonstrated the resilience and continued momentum of its international business.

Building on Dubai's positioning as a strategic international hub, EaseMyTrip said it continues to focus on capturing growing cross-border travel demand and unlocking further opportunities for international expansion.

Commenting on the results, Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Q1 FY27 marks an important phase in EaseMyTrip's Vision 2030 journey, as we continue to translate our strategic priorities into tangible business momentum. Revenue from Operations grew 18.4% YoY to INR 134.7 Cr, while Gross Booking Revenue grew 14.8% to stood at INR 2,371 Cr, reflecting continued demand across our platform. Our Hotels and Holidays business continued to gain traction, with hotel room-night bookings rising 95.4% YoY to 6.47 lakh, averaging approximately 7,000 room nights booked daily. Our Dubai operations also delivered strong momentum, with Gross Booking Revenue increasing 45.2% YoY to INR 461.8 Cr, highlighting the growing contribution of international markets to our business."

Strong Growth in Hotels and Diversification

Hotel room-night bookings also recorded strong growth during the quarter. Quarterly bookings increased from 3.31 lakh to 6.47 lakh, marking a 95.4 per cent year-on-year increase and averaging around 7,000 room nights booked daily.

The company said the performance supports its strategy of building multiple growth engines across Hotels, Holidays, Visa Services, Airport Services, Duty Free and Experiences, while expanding beyond traditional flight bookings.

Investing in AI-led Travel Innovation

EaseMyTrip is also advancing its Agentic AI capabilities as part of its broader technology strategy. The company said its AI-led initiatives are aimed at making travel experiences more intelligent, proactive and personalised. One such initiative is ReSave, which is designed to monitor a customer's booked flight itinerary and identify genuine savings opportunities if a lower fare becomes available. The system is being designed to evaluate the actual net saving after factoring in applicable cancellation and change fees, fare-rule differences, baggage and seat costs and other charges.

The company is also using EVA, its AI-powered virtual travel assistant, and has become the first listed Indian travel company to integrate with the ChatGPT Marketplace, according to the company.

Pitti said EaseMyTrip is continuing to invest in technology and services across the travel journey. "Alongside this business momentum, we are continuing to invest in initiatives that strengthen the value we deliver across the travel journey. We are advancing our capabilities in Agentic AI as part of our broader technology strategy, with a focus on making travel experiences more intelligent, proactive and personalised. ReSave reflects this approach by extending our proposition beyond the point of booking to monitor a booked flight itinerary and identify genuine savings opportunities for customers even after a booking has been made. Our AI-powered virtual travel assistant, EVA, together with our integration with the ChatGPT Marketplace as the first listed Indian travel company to do so, further advances our vision of making travel discovery and planning more intuitive, personalised and conversational."

Tapping into Domestic Travel Momentum

Domestic travel also continued to gain momentum for the company. EaseMyTrip said India witnessed more than 4.2 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025, supporting the company's focus on strengthening its integrated domestic travel ecosystem. The company said younger and experience-led travellers are increasingly moving from once-a-year vacations towards shorter, more frequent and independently planned journeys. Its platform is witnessing double-digit growth in solo, adventure and experiential travel. Around 40-42 per cent of travel bookings are being driven by women, while around 75 per cent of EaseMyTrip's business continues to come from domestic tourism.

To cater to these changing preferences, the company has expanded category-specific offerings including Solo Tour Packages, Adventure Tour Packages, EasyEloped for romantic getaways and EasyDarshan for domestic and spiritual travel.

Strengthening Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

EaseMyTrip also continued to strengthen its growth and diversification strategy through partnerships covering tourism, technology, international expansion, skilling and institutional travel. Key developments included its partnership with the Government of Jharkhand for digital tourism promotion, expansion into Latin America through strategic corporate partnerships in Brazil, collaboration with NSDC and Sanatan AI, integration with ChatGPT Apps, and initiatives to deepen its corporate and government travel proposition.

Vision 2030: A Diversified Growth Roadmap

The company said its Vision 2030 roadmap remains focused on building multiple sustainable growth engines across technology, international markets and an increasingly diversified travel ecosystem.

Pitti said, "We are also building greater depth across our integrated travel ecosystem, with continued expansion across Hotels, Holidays, domestic tourism, Airport Services, Duty Free, Meet & Greet and other emerging travel categories. These initiatives are creating multiple avenues for customer engagement and strengthening our ability to capture a larger share of the travel journey."

He added, "As we move forward, our Vision 2030 roadmap remains focused on building multiple sustainable growth engines across technology, international markets and an increasingly diversified travel ecosystem. With a strong domestic foundation, expanding international presence and continued investments in innovation, we remain committed to building a technology-led travel platform that delivers long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

(ANI)