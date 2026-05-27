On May 27, 2026, gold and silver prices in India increased, reflecting global market volatility. The rise is attributed to economic uncertainty, shifting US Federal Reserve policy expectations, and a fluctuating dollar. Gold is sought as a safe-haven asset, while silver's price is also supported by strong industrial demand.

Gold and silver prices remained in focus on May 27, 2026, as bullion markets witnessed renewed movement amid fluctuations in global commodity prices and investor sentiment. Domestic gold rates saw an upward trend across major Indian cities, while silver prices also stayed elevated, reflecting continued volatility in international markets.

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Market experts believe the latest rise in precious metal prices is linked to global economic uncertainty, changing US Federal Reserve expectations and fluctuations in the dollar index. Investors continue to closely monitor international developments, especially movements in COMEX and MCX markets, which often influence domestic bullion prices.

In India, gold remains one of the most preferred investment and jewellery assets, especially during wedding and festive seasons. Even small fluctuations in prices attract significant attention from buyers, traders and investors.

According to the latest market update, 24-carat gold prices increased across major metro cities, while 22-carat gold rates also witnessed a rebound. Silver prices remained firm due to rising industrial demand and global market momentum.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 26; Check 22K, 24K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Bengaluru

Gold Rates In Major Indian Cities (May 27, 2026)

City 22K Gold (10 gm) 24K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 14,579 Rs 15,903 Rs 2,84,900 Mumbai Rs 14,564 Rs 15,888 Rs 2,84,900 Chennai Rs 14,729 Rs 16,068 Rs 2,94,900 Kolkata Rs 14,564 Rs 15,888 Rs 2,84,900 Bengaluru Rs 14564 Rs 15,888 Rs 2,84,800 Hyderabad Rs 14,564 Rs 15,888 Rs 2,94,900

Analysts say gold prices are currently reacting to multiple global triggers, including inflation concerns, geopolitical tensions and changing central bank policies. Investors often turn to gold as a safe-haven asset during uncertain economic conditions, which supports demand even when prices remain high.

Silver, meanwhile, continues to benefit from both investment demand and industrial usage, particularly in sectors such as electronics, renewable energy and manufacturing. This dual demand pattern often causes silver prices to move sharply during volatile market conditions.

Jewellers across India are also witnessing steady customer interest despite elevated prices. Many buyers are closely tracking daily fluctuations in hopes of purchasing at more favourable levels before the upcoming festive and wedding demand season intensifies.

Experts advise buyers to compare local market prices and check hallmark certifications before making purchases. Since gold rates vary slightly across cities due to taxes and transportation costs, consumers are encouraged to verify live rates before buying jewellery or bullion products.

With international bullion markets expected to remain volatile, analysts believe gold and silver prices may continue witnessing fluctuations in the coming sessions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 25; Check 22K, 24K Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & More