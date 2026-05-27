Union Minister Piyush Goyal met prominent Canadian industry leaders in Toronto to discuss expanding bilateral economic partnerships. His high-level interactions focused on attracting investment in financial services, infrastructure, and critical minerals.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal met prominent Canadian industry leaders during his three-day visit to Canada to discuss investment avenues and expand bilateral economic partnerships. The high-level interactions focused heavily on enhancing collaborations in financial services, infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals processing. During his engagement with the corporate chiefs, the Union Minister evaluated the longstanding operations of Canadian firms in the Indian market and invited deeper participation across emerging industrial ecosystems.

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Engagements with Industry Leaders

Food Processing and Agriculture

In a post on X, Piyush Goyal said, "Good conversations and shared optimism with Mr. Max Koeune, President & CEO of McCain Foods. McCain's longstanding presence in India empowers thousands of farmers through assured potato sourcing, supports local producers, and delights consumers with iconic favourites like McCain Smiles. Explored deepening collaboration in food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, and innovation to build globally competitive supply chains that benefit farmers, producers, and consumers alike, while also positioning India as an export hub for global food processing sector."

Financial Services and Investment

The Minister also held detailed discussions with major financial entities and investment groups to highlight the expansion of the domestic market and infrastructure development. "Delighted to meet Mr. V. Prem Watsa, Chairman & CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Discussed India's strong economic growth trajectory and opportunities for deeper collaboration across infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy sectors. Noted Fairfax's longstanding engagement in India, including its investments in Bengaluru International Airport and other key sectors contributing to India's growth story," Goyal said.

The discussions further extended to the banking and insurance domains, where the Union Minister met corporate leaders and examined the expanding scope of the Indian financial services architecture. Goyal said, "Held a productive interaction with Mr. Kevin Strain, President & CEO, @SunLifeCA, on opportunities for expanding collaboration in insurance, retirement solutions, healthcare financing, and long-term investments in India's rapidly growing financial services ecosystem. Noted Sun Life's longstanding engagement in India and its contribution towards strengthening India's insurance and financial services sector."

In a separate post on X, Goyal said, "Held a meeting with Mr. Raymond Chun, President & CEO of Toronto Dominion Bank Group (@TD_Canada).Discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in banking, fintech, digital payments and investment facilitation while highlighting the immense potential of India's growing financial services ecosystem."

"Held a meeting with Mr. Philip Witherington, President & CEO of Manulife Financial Corporation. Discussed investment opportunities & avenues for collaboration, given India's expanding financial services ecosystem," the Minister stated.

Critical Minerals and Future Industries

Goyal's series of bilateral interactions also touched upon specific focus on manufacturing supply chains, critical technologies, and raw material processing requirements for future industries. "Engaging discussions with Mr. Rahim Suleman, President & CEO of Neo Performance Materials, on expanding the India-Canada partnership across critical minerals, rare earth processing, and advanced materials that are vital for clean technologies and future industries. We also explored opportunities to build stronger and more reliable supply chains, promote value addition, and support the growing global demand for strategic minerals," Piyush Goyal said on X. (ANI)