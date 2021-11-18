Gold, silver price today, November 18: Gold witnesses a growth; touches Rs 49,480

On Thursday, the price of ten grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 to Rs 49,480 from the previous day's market price.

The price of ten grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 to Rs 49,480 from the previous day's market price on Thursday. According to reports, the price of silver has dropped by Rs 400 per kilogramme to Rs 66,300. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,410, whereas it is Rs 49,480 in Mumbai. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,250 and Rs 48,470, respectively.

In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,550, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,250. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,440, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,750. The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. On Thursday, the price of one kilogramme of silver in Chennai was Rs 71,400, while it was Rs 66,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

Here's a statewise rates of the gold, silver across nation:

Bengaluru

Gold (24kt): Rs 50150

Silver (1kg): Rs 66300

Chennai

Gold: Rs 50550

Silver: Rs 71400

New Delhi

Gold: Rs 52410

Silver: Rs 66300

Kolkata

Gold: Rs 51440

Silver: Rs 66300

Lucknow

Gold: Rs 50100

Silver: Rs 66300

Mumbai

Gold: Rs 49480

Silver: Rs 66300

