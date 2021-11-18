  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gold, silver price today, November 18: Gold witnesses a growth; touches Rs 49,480

    On Thursday, the price of ten grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 to Rs 49,480 from the previous day's market price.

    Gold silver price today November 18 Gold witnesses a growth gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The price of ten grammes of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 to Rs 49,480 from the previous day's market price on Thursday. According to reports, the price of silver has dropped by Rs 400 per kilogramme to Rs 66,300. The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 52,410, whereas it is Rs 49,480 in Mumbai. In Delhi and Mumbai, ten grammes of 22-carat gold cost Rs 48,250 and Rs 48,470, respectively.

    In Chennai, 24 carat gold costs Rs 50,550, while 22 carat gold costs Rs 46,250. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold costs Rs 51,440, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 48,750. The cost of gold jewellery varies across the country owing to excise duty, state taxes, and manufacturing fees. On Thursday, the price of one kilogramme of silver in Chennai was Rs 71,400, while it was Rs 66,300 in Delhi and Mumbai.

    Here's a statewise rates of the gold, silver across nation: 

    • Bengaluru

    Gold (24kt): Rs 50150
    Silver (1kg): Rs 66300

    • Chennai

    Gold: Rs 50550
    Silver: Rs 71400

    • New Delhi

    Gold: Rs 52410
    Silver: Rs 66300

    • Kolkata

    Gold: Rs 51440
    Silver: Rs 66300

    • Lucknow

    Gold: Rs 50100
    Silver: Rs 66300

    • Mumbai

    Gold: Rs 49480
    Silver: Rs 66300

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out

    Also Read | India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO gcw

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO

    Petrol diesel price today November 18 No change in prices for another day Check out gcw

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out

    India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions allow them to be held as assets Report gcw

    India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    How to change your PAN card photo or signature Follow these steps

    How to change your PAN card photo or signature? Follow these steps

    Gold silver price today November 17 Gold sees a growth while silver witnesses decline see rates gcw

    Gold, silver price today, November 17: Gold sees a growth while silver witnesses decline; see rates

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma reveals how Trent Boult used Mumbai Indians (MI) captains formula to bluff him-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma reveals how Trent Boult used MI captain's formula to bluff him

    Nayanthara Birthday The multi-talented actress turns 37 read interesting facts about her drb

    Nayanthara's Birthday: The multi-talented actress turns 37; read interesting facts about her

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO gcw

    Paytm set to make stock market debut today after $2.5 billion IPO

    PM Modi nations to work together ensure cryptocurrency doesn't end in wrong hands sydney dialogue gcw

    PM Modi urges nations to work together, ensure cryptocurrency doesn't end up in wrong hands

    Petrol diesel price today November 18 No change in prices for another day Check out gcw

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon