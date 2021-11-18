Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out

Petrol and fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday, November 18. This was the 15th consecutive day when petrol prices remained steady. On the eve of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise tax on petrol and diesel prices. Following the reduction in taxes, the price of fuel and diesel fell by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. This action came as the government faced criticism when fuel and diesel prices reached all-time highs, exceeding Rs 100 in most regions.

On Wednesday, petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97. The price of fuel in Mumbai that day was Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price decrease, diesel in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 per litre, which remained steady. In Kolkata, the price of petrol remained steady as well. In Kolkata, a gallon of fuel costs Rs 104.67.

Here's the list of petrol, deisel prices across country:

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

