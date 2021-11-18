  • Facebook
    Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out

     This was the 15th consecutive day when petrol prices remained steady. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    Petrol and fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday, November 18. This was the 15th consecutive day when petrol prices remained steady. On the eve of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise tax on petrol and diesel prices. Following the reduction in taxes, the price of fuel and diesel fell by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. This action came as the government faced criticism when fuel and diesel prices reached all-time highs, exceeding Rs 100 in most regions.

    On Wednesday, petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97. The price of fuel in Mumbai that day was Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price decrease, diesel in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 per litre, which remained steady. In Kolkata, the price of petrol remained steady as well. In Kolkata, a gallon of fuel costs Rs 104.67. 

    Here's the list of petrol, deisel prices across country:

    • Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

    • Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    • Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

    • Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

    • Hyderabad

    Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

    • Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

    • Lucknow

    Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

    • Thiruvananthapuram

    Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
    Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

    Also Read | India likely to bar cryptocurrencies for transactions, allow them to be held as assets: Report

    Also Read | Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das

