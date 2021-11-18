Petrol, diesel price today, November 18: No change in prices for another day, Check out
This was the 15th consecutive day when petrol prices remained steady.
Petrol and fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday, November 18. This was the 15th consecutive day when petrol prices remained steady. On the eve of Diwali, the Union government announced a reduction in excise tax on petrol and diesel prices. Following the reduction in taxes, the price of fuel and diesel fell by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. This action came as the government faced criticism when fuel and diesel prices reached all-time highs, exceeding Rs 100 in most regions.
On Wednesday, petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi fell to Rs 103.97. The price of fuel in Mumbai that day was Rs 109.98 a litre. After the price decrease, diesel in the financial capital was retailing at Rs 94.14 per litre, which remained steady. In Kolkata, the price of petrol remained steady as well. In Kolkata, a gallon of fuel costs Rs 104.67.
Here's the list of petrol, deisel prices across country:
- Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre
- Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.97 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
- Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre
- Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre
- Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre
- Bengaluru
Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre
- Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre
- Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre
