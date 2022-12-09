MG 4 EV hatchback to make India debut in Auto Expo 2023? Here's what we know

MG Hector facelift and MG Air City EV will both debut in India at Auto Expo 2023, and latest reports suggest MG 4 EV hatchback will be there as well. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The 2023 Auto Expo will not feature many automakers, but MG Motor will be there with a vast selection of automobiles. At the 2023 Auto Expo, the Hector facelift and MG Air City EV will make their Indian debuts, and according to recent sources, the MG 4 EV hatchback will as well.

A stylish hatchback that blends crossover and sedan design cues is the MG 4. It draws inspiration from the Cyberster roadster's design, which has simple lines, slick surfaces, and a few distinguishing features. The nose is pointy, and the headlights include LED Daytime Running Lamps that resemble eyebrows. The front bumper has a sophisticated look due to several geometric insets, a central air intake, and additional LED lighting components on the external borders.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 cars owing to THIS reason

The inside of the MG 4 EV is less spectacular than the outside. The focus of the dashboard's horizontal shape and simple look are two floating screens: a 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system and a 7-inch digital driver's display. The air conditioning controls are subtly integrated into the dashboard, but the centre console's rotary dial and wireless charging pad stick out.

The MG 4 EV is available worldwide with both a smaller 51kWh battery pack and a larger 64kWh battery pack. The bigger battery produces 203 horsepower, compared to 170 horsepower from the smaller pack. Every time, a single motor with a 250Nm maximum torque output powers the back wheels.

Also Read | Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched, priced at Rs 33 50 lakh; Know what's new

The 51kWh and 64kWh battery packs can be completely charged from 10% to 100% discharge with a 7kW AC fast charger in 7.5 and 9 hours, respectively. MG states that the smaller battery pack has a maximum range of 350 kilometres and the larger battery pack has a maximum range of 452 kilometres.

The Indian market is now being examined for the MG 4 EV's debut. The model will be sent to India via the CBU or CKD route. The BYD Atto 3 and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric facelift, both of which are anticipated to join the market shortly after MG releases the Air City EV, would be competitors if it were made available.

Also Read | Tata Motors takes sly dig at Mahindra in a cryptic post ahead of XUV 400 launch; Check out