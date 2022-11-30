Mahindra XUV400 EV special edition unveiled; Know the latest additions & specs

Mahindra has showcased the XUV400 One-of-One edition. The XUV400 One-of-one edition was created by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is slated to launch in India in 2023 and ahead of the launch, the company has unveiled a special edition version of the EV. Pratap Bose, head of Mahindra's design studio, and Rimzim Dadu, a fashion designer, have collaborated on the OneOfOne Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV. Although the special edition Mahindra XUV 400 first resembles the standard model, however inside the cabin, the EV has specially crafted metal, glass, plastic, and cloth.

The limited-edition Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV features blue accents, fabric-inspired details, and a branding plaque that reads "Rimzim + Bose." Mahindra has not yet made any announcements on the debut of the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV, but the event is anticipated to take place at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Also Read | Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV bookings to begin from December 20, likely to launch at Auto Expo 2023

For those who don't know, the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV was modelled after the eXUV300 concept that was displayed at the 2021 Auto Expo. When compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300, the automobile will offer additional room because it is around 4.2 metres longer. Although the business hasn't announced the car's pricing, it will probably compete with models like the Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.

The front face of the Mahindra XUV 400 has been totally overhauled, and it now has new headlights with built-in DRLs and a closed-off front grille. At the front of the automobile is a copper twin peaks logo. Exclusive copper inlays and piano-black, diamond-cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment are included with the new EV.

Also Read | 2023 MG Hector facelift look leaked, likely to launch in January next year

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds thanks to the EV's best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm. The vehicle may go as fast as 160 km/hr. Mahindra asserts that their electric SUV, the XUV 400, has a range of up to 456 kilometres on a single charge. The car has three drive modes, Fun, Fast, and Fearless, which are the best in their class and combine steering feedback with throttle regeneration.

Also Read | 5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross