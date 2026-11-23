The U.S. FDA has ordered manufacturers of GLP-1 medications to add warnings about the rare eye condition NAION. Experts emphasize that this reflects a potential association rather than a proven causal link between the drugs and vision loss.

FDA Issues Warning Label for Rare Eye Condition Linked to GLP-1s

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The U.S Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) has recently announced that manufacturer's of GLP-1 medications will require to add a warning about a rare eye condition called non- arteritic anterior ischenic optic neuropathy (NAION). Endocrinologist and obesity specialist Dr Mathew John says that the warning does not mean that blindness is definitively caused but it is an association that could exist. "If you look back, the concern has been there for a few years. We know there are certain degrees of eye involvement in people with diabetes who have been using these medicines, as well as in those not using these medicines. So this does not in any way mean that a warning has only just been added onto the manufacturer's label, nor does it mean that blindness is definitively caused by Ozempic or Wegovy. Rather, it is a sort of association that could exist with multiple agents, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Victoza, and many other medicines belonging to the GLP-1," Dr John said.

Speaking about the causes non-arteritic anterior ischaemic optic neuropathy (NAION), Dr Mathew John said, "There are various risk factors for NAION; we do not know what exact single thing causes it. Looking at the risk factors for NAION, they include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, common conditions like hypercholesterolaemia and hypertriglyceridaemia (increased triglycerides), obstructive sleep apnoea, and certain drugs like sildenafil, which is used for erectile dysfunction. It does not depend solely on whether a person has diabetes—even people over the age of 50 without diabetes can develop NAION."

"The current labelling of semaglutide with NAION reflects an association, not proven causation. With the evidence we have from clinical trials done so far, there is no established causal relationship between NAION and semaglutide. Most clinical trials done so far have looked at the benefits of the drug, such as cardiovascular benefits, kidney benefits, weight loss, glucose control, preventing peripheral arterial disease in the feet, and heart failure... I still recommend that patients have an annual eye examination for diabetic retinopathy, and if a doctor detects diabetic retinopathy or recommends more frequent exams, those follow-ups should not be neglected," he added. According to the US FDA NAION is caused by decreased blood flow to the front part of the optic nerve (known as the optic disc), but the underlying cause is not completely understood. Risk factors may include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, anemia, and kidney disease. If NAION has occurred in one eye, there is an increased risk that it will occur in the other eye. The agency has asked application holders for all GLP-1 RA medications to add information to the Warnings and Precautions section of labeling about the potential increased risk of NAION associated with use of these medications. (ANI)