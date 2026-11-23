CareEdge Group Chief Economist Rajani Sinha notes India's economic resilience, citing high growth, peak inflation moderation, and improving capital inflows. She emphasizes the need for self-reliance and increased savings in the upcoming Budget.

India Economic Outlook Favourable Despite Global Uncertainties Says Expert

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India's economic outlook remains favourable despite global uncertainties, with inflation expected to moderate from its recent peak, improving foreign capital inflows supporting the rupee and strong domestic growth reinforcing the country's economic resilience, according to Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Group.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said India is in a unique position globally, benefiting from both the size of its economy and its strong growth momentum. "India is in a very unique position. It has large size, so the power that comes from size is there, and it is in the sweet spot because it's recording good growth, high growth, and large size," she said. Her remarks on India's economic strength come amid discussions around the country's growing economic influence, including the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index report.

On inflation, Sinha acknowledged that rising prices remain a concern, particularly as inflationary pressures have become more widespread across the economy. "If you look at the inflation diffusion index, it has been spreading, which implies, which shows that inflation is getting more broad-based," she said. However, she expressed optimism that inflation has peaked and could ease in the coming months, supported by declining global crude oil prices. "Inflation appears to have reached its peak, and from here it's likely to moderate going forward," she added.

Commenting on the data users' conferences and the introduction of new series for India's key macroeconomic indicators, Sinha said the revisions were necessary to reflect structural changes in the economy over the past decade. "The way the economy is producing, the sectors that have become important, the consumption pattern, the consumption basket, everything has changed," she said, adding that the new series would also address some concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund regarding India's macroeconomic data.

On the upcoming Union Budget, Sinha called for greater emphasis on economic self-reliance, reducing energy dependence, improving agricultural productivity and strengthening domestic savings. "The budget should also look at improving our gross domestic savings," she said, stressing that higher savings would help finance investment-led growth without excessive reliance on foreign capital.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent appreciation of the Indian rupee, Sinha said improving investor sentiment following the US midterm elections and renewed foreign institutional investor inflows were providing support to the domestic currency. "Capital flows coming back to the market is a big game changer and that should be supportive of the currency," she said. She added that India's current account deficit was expected to remain manageable at around 1 per cent of GDP, while moderating crude oil prices could further strengthen the external sector outlook. Highlighting India's resilience, Sinha said exports had remained strong despite concerns over US tariffs, demonstrating the economy's ability to withstand global challenges. (ANI)