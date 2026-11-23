Indian equity markets tumbled over 1.7% on Monday, with the Sensex falling 1,483 points. Heavy selling in banking and metal sectors, driven by global market weakness and profit booking, dragged major indices down from recent highs.

Indian Equities Face Sharp Correction

Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp correction on Monday, with both benchmark indices falling around 1.7 per cent amid heavy selling in banking and metal stocks, as global market weakness and profit booking after the recent rally weighed on investor sentiment. The NIFTY 50 index closed at 25,349.65, declining 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent, while the BSE SENSEX settled at 82,435.99, down 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent.

The selling pressure came amid concerns over a global sell-off triggered by worries about an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble and expectations of tighter US monetary policy. Banking and commodity stocks witnessed significant selling, while weak foreign institutional investor (FII) sentiment also weighed on domestic equities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said, "Last week’s late global sell-off, triggered by concerns over an AI bubble and tighter US monetary policy, weighed on Indian equities today. Selling was concentrated in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks amid weak FII sentiment. The domestic market also remains vulnerable to profit booking after the recent sharp rally and a holiday-shortened week. Mixed Asian markets and a positive European opening helped limit losses."

He further said that the sustainability of the AI-led sell-off would remain an important factor for global markets. However, he noted that India's relatively lower exposure to AI-driven investments, resilient domestic economy, improving manufacturing activity and expectations of Q2 GDP growth of around 7.7 per cent could support the market's medium- to long-term outlook.

The Nifty Bank index also declined more than 3 per cent to 62,585 after recently touching an all-time high, reflecting heavy profit booking in banking stocks. In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 fell 1.67 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 lost 0.7 per cent.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was the only major sectoral index to close in positive territory, rising 1.8 per cent. The Nifty Metal index witnessed the sharpest decline, falling 3.70 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index, which dropped 3.25 per cent. The Nifty Private Bank index declined 3.10 per cent, while Nifty Oil and Gas fell 2 per cent. The Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices also closed lower, declining 0.94 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, told ANI that the correction was largely driven by profit booking around the psychologically important 26,000 level. "At the 26,000 psychological level, investors are looking to book partial profits after the recent rally. I see the current decline as profit-booking rather than a broader market weakness. The Nifty has short-term support at 25,500, while 26,300 remains the next major resistance level," he said.

He added, "After a rally of nearly 15 per cent, the market needs some consolidation. If the Nifty holds above 25,500, the uptrend is likely to continue. A sustained close above 26,300 for one or two sessions could open the way for a further rally."

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices declined 0.49 per cent to USD 92.13 per barrel at the time of reporting. Meanwhile, gold prices surged 2.39 per cent to Rs 1,24,680 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while silver gained 2.97 per cent to Rs 1,52,207 per kg.

Most major Asian markets also ended in negative territory. South Korea's KOSPI index declined 3.43 per cent to 4,708, while Singapore's Straits Times index fell 0.43 per cent to 4,953. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.23 per cent lower at 22,360. Taiwan's Weighted Index was the exception, rising 2 per cent to close at 36,811.