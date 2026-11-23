Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar advocates for greater international collaboration in space, citing its vital role in national security and development. He highlighted the India-Japan LUPEX mission and growing private space industry roles.

Former ISRO Chief Calls for Global Cooperation in Space Technology

New Delhi, [India] November 23 (ANI): Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar on Monday stressed the need for greater international cooperation in the space sector, saying space technology has become essential for human existence, national security and technological development. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Indian Space Association's (ISpA) India International Space Conclave, Kumar said more countries should participate in space activities rather than allowing a few nations to dominate the sector.

Kumar said “space technology is vital to life on Earth, so more countries should work together rather than leave the sector to a few dominant nations. He stressed that cooperation is needed between countries that have space capabilities and those that want to use them, and said this made the event necessary” Highlighting growing India-Japan cooperation in space exploration, he referred to the joint Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, describing it as a collaborative initiative between the two countries. “There is a cooperative mission between India and Japan. This is called LUPEX mission, where we are working together for a Chandrayaan mission,” he said.

Kumar also pointed to emerging opportunities in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications and navigation technologies, including the development of LEO-based Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) capabilities. He appreciated ISpA's efforts to bring together international stakeholders and promote partnerships between countries with established space capabilities and those seeking access to space technology. “ISpA is doing a great job of doing this,” he said, adding that the two-day conclave would feature several roundtable conferences, discussions and closed-door meetings.

Emphasising the growing strategic significance of space, Kumar said the sector was no longer limited to exploration, with technology playing an increasingly important role in activities ranging from disaster monitoring to strategic applications. “Space is becoming a place where power mongering is also going on. So, it is an important aspect. Technology development and use of technology for doing various activities on Earth, whether it is from disaster monitoring to strategy, is all important,” he said.

On India's human spaceflight programme, Kumar said the first Gaganyaan launch was expected in FY27. He also noted that ISRO was preparing for several navigation and other satellite launches. He expressed confidence in the growing contribution of private space companies, indicating that several launches were expected in the coming months. “From private entities, you should be seeing many launches. For example, Skyroot itself is planning in probably January and maybe a little later Agnikul also will be there,” he said. The two-day India International Space Conclave, organised by ISpA, brings together international delegations, policymakers, industry representatives and other space-sector stakeholders to discuss global cooperation, technological advancements, investment opportunities and India's expanding role in the global space ecosystem. (ANI)