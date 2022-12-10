Explained: Why this is India's century?

Brendan Rogers, a venture capitalist and a mentor, said that the future of India's startup ecosystem is looking brighter than ever. "India is second largest internet user base which is growing rapidly with around 7% GDP," he said.

The future of India's startup ecosystem is looking brighter than ever, says Brendan Rogers, who is a venture capitalist and advisor and mentor to many companies, accelerators, and universities around the globe. He praised India and shed light on the reasons why one should invest in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Taking to networking platform, he wrote that 2022 has been India’s century. In his LinkedIn post, he said, "In 2022, I traveled to 10 countries. Telling the world why it’s India’s century. I was fortunate to be a keynote speaker in front of hundreds of investors who have the ability to invest in India founders."

Elaborating further, Rogers said that he mentioned India having the youngest country in the world with average age of 28. "India is second largest internet user base... growing rapidly around 7% GDP," he added.

Rogers said that India has relentless technical founders, and they are know for not going abroad but staying home and building, and inflow of billions of dollars of outside capital. He said, "The future of India's startup ecosystem is looking brighter than ever."

Earlier this week, the World Bank raised its estimate of India's GDP growth for 2022–2023 from 6.5 percent to 6.9 percent. According to the World Bank's India Development Update, China, the US, and the Euro area all have an impact on India. In 2022–2023, the government will achieve its budget deficit goal of 6.4% of GDP. Inflation for the current fiscal year is predicted by the World Bank to be 7.1%.

Rogers is currently the Co-Founder of 2am [VC], an early-stage India Fund. He also co-founded Wag! (NASDAQ) PET: The largest pet platform in the US. He is a frequent speaker at some of the largest startup conferences in the world.

Previously, he revealed the reason for investing in India. He said, "By 2025, the number of startups in India is expected to cross 150k+.Creating more than 3.25+ Million jobs in the process. At the same time, the total funding in Indian startups is likely to increase to over $150 Billion and with the total value creation exceeding $500 Billion."

Comparing the Indian startup ecosystem, he said, "In 2014, there were 5 unicorns, $3 billion+ in VC funding, 4,000+ startups and Founders from 50+ schools."

However, in 2022, there are "102 unicorns, $45 billion+ VC funding, 66,000+ startups and founders from 1,000+ schools."

