    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Andhra Pradesh topped the list for the second time, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) released the Ease of Doing Business rankings for states and Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday, June 30. Andhra Pradesh topped the list for the second time, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

    Andhra Pradesh was first, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the most recent rankings, which were released in September 2020. So far, rankings for 2015, 2016, 2017-18, and 2019 have been published.

    The DPIIT assessment is part of the BRAP (Business Reforms Action Plan) 2020, due on June 30.

    The exercise aims to encourage state competition and enhance the general business climate for both domestic and foreign rivals.

    Construction permits, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and a single-window system are among the criteria used to rank states.

    The report added that the larger goal of attracting investments and increasing the ease of doing business in each state was sought to be achieved by introducing an element of healthy competition through a system of ranking states based on their performance in BRAP implementation.

    To improve the country's business environment, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has implemented a series of measures to simplify and rationalise regulatory processes (processes of registration and inspection) and employ "information technology" as a facilitator to enhance governance effectiveness.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
