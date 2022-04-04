Broadcast Seva Portal to increase transparency, accountability in ecosystem: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

The Broadcast Seva Portal, as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is an online option enabling broadcasters to file quickly and process applications for various licences, permissions, and registrations.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur launched the Broadcast Seva Portal on Monday, an online tool for the speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licences, permissions, and registrations.

The government has used technology to increase transparency and accountability in the system. While the event, the Minister stated that the Broadcast Seva Portal would shorten application turnaround time while also allowing applicants to track their progress.

He added that the portal reduces the human interface that was previously required and thus added to the capacity building of the Ministry, being an essential step toward Ease of Doing Business.

The Minister added that the portal is a giant leap forward in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,' as this simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster with an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse. The Broadcast Seva Portal will provide services under the Digital India campaign.

Thakur further added that it would strengthen the business and empower the whole broadcast sector by directly benefiting over 900 satellite TV channels, 70 teleport operators, 1700 multi-service operators, 350 community radio stations (CRS), 380 private FM channels, and others.

Apurva Chandra, secretary, Ministry of I&B, stated that the new portal features significant upgrades over the prior version over a one-month testing period, including incorporating ideas from stakeholders. She added that the portal would bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the ecosystem, with all information accessible from a single dashboard.

As per the government, the key to this service is the end-to-end processing, connection with payment systems, and e-offices. For the candidates, there is an integrated helpdesk. The letters and orders are available for download directly from the webpage. Stakeholders will be kept informed by SMS and e-mail alerts.

