Image Credit : Getty

As IndiGo airlines scrambles to stabilise operations after days of mass cancellations, stranded passengers, and viral airport meltdowns, many Indians are left wondering whether such large-scale aviation chaos is new.

The truth? The last decade has seen multiple airline crises, from sudden shutdowns and mid-air scares to mass cancellations that paralysed airports.

Here's a look back at 7 turbulent airline crises that shook Indian skies and global aviation in the past ten years.